Dirk van Duijvenbode may have the greatest walk-on in darts right now.

The Dutchman is an energetic character who walks out to hardstyle music.

Van Duijvenbode throws his hand up in the air and jumps around on stage to the tune 'Just Like You' by Dutch DJ Radical Redemption.

The 30-year-old was particularly animated before his opening game of the Dutch Darts Championship against Dylan Slevin on Saturday evening.

Van Duijvenbode went so wild that he fell over and hurt himself. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Van Duijvenbode falls over and hurts himself during wild walk-on

Van Duijvenbode managed to style out his fall brilliantly.

He got back to his feet and kept jumping up and down and throwing his hand up in the air to the music.

He was in clear pain, though, and grimaced after the music had ended.

Darts fans found Van Duijvenbode's walk-on hilarious and you can view some reaction below...

Dirk van Duijvenbode recovers from fall to beat Dylan Slevin

The world number 11 managed to recover from his pre-match fall to edge out Slevin in an entertaining contest.

The game was locked at 5-5 in the first to 6 match.

Slevin had the darts in the decider and was favourite to win the match when he left himself 90.

But Van Duijvenbode denied the Irishman as he brilliantly checked out 129 (T19, D18, D18) to win.

His celebration was fantastic as he mocked his fall during his walk-on.

VIDEO: Dirk van Duijvenbode's brilliant celebration after taking out 129 to beat Dylan Slevin

What next for Dirk van Duijvenbode?

Van Duijvenbode will face former world champion Stephen Bunting in the third round of the competition.

'Aubergenius' is looking to win his first European Tour title in Leeuwarden.

Given how he is playing this year, it seems only a matter of time until Van Duijvenbode wins his maiden title on the European Tour.