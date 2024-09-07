A dirty footballer is an interesting entity to characterise. While some may point to the fouls that have been tallied up over the years, sometimes that data can be subjective to a player's style, their era, or what position they may have been in. In other cases, longevity can purely be a factor.

Another key disambiguation of the 'dirty footballer' requires it to be removed from 'hardman'. As will be seen, the two often run parallel, yet fan testament and all-around reputation can be the key difference. With a mix of statistics, reputation, and by referencing a number of specific events, this article presents 12 of Britain's Dirtiest Footballers. From foul-tallying tacklers like Lee Cattermole and Gareth Barry, to the demonics of Billy Bremner, it's a veritable dirty dozen.

12 Lee Cattermole

Career Span: 2005-2020

Lee Cattermole kicks off this list and that's apt in itself. He did enjoy a kick, as well as a shirt pull, trip and shove when battling away in midfield for a handful of clubs. Spending most his career with Sunderland, Cattermole was a menace for Premier League referees - tallying 422 fouls, 88 bookings and seven red cards in 271 top-flight outings.

Perhaps an epitome of Cattermole's exploits, his final red card arrived in a 1-0 defeat to Hull City in 2013. The ball broke out into the centre circle and the midfielder delicately timed a horrific challenge on Ahmed Elmohamady, a millisecond after he passed it, to plant some off-ball studs on the Egyptian's ankle. Ouch.

Lee Cattermole's career Notable Club(s) Sunderland Career Appearances 395

11 Gareth Barry

Career Span: 1998-2020

Although Cattermole debatably enjoyed a crunching challenge more than Gareth Barry, the latter player's sheer longevity and tireless work rate in the middle of the park saw tackling a key aspect of his game. While his breaking down of the play in his vast career earned him England appearances, it did also see a penchant for bookings.

Barry is the current Premier League record appearances maker with 653 outings, and he also tops the list for most fouls in the division, with 633. Despite this, he was only sent off six times in the top flight, yet entered the referee's book on 123 occasions. This is another list he tops, ahead of Wayne Rooney on 102.

Gareth Barry's career Notable Club(s) Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, West Bromwich Albion Career Appearances 832

10 Gordon McQueen

Career Span: 1970-1986

While Gordon McQueen, like many on this list, was an excellent player - he had a nasty streak that ran perfectly parallel with the era and team that he played within. A key cog within Don Revie's Leeds outfit that terrorised and triumphed at grounds all across the country in the 1970s, the 6ft3 McQueen was known for his heading, tackling, and all-round stubborn temperament.

Notable cases of the gifted defender turning to the dark side arise with a simple YouTube search. While there are knee-to-waist-high challenges, there's also his love for a tear-up. Barcelona's Manuel Clares wore a left hook after spitting on McQueen in 1975's European Cup semi-final. Even his own teammates weren't immune. In a 1978 Third Round FA Cup defeat, goalkeeper David Harvey tried to organise McQueen at a corner with a push in the back. The response? A powerful right-hander to the face.

Gordon McQueen's career Notable Club(s) Leeds United, Manchester United Career Appearances 424

9 Ron Harris

Career Span: 1962-1983

You don't pick up the nickname "Chopper" without valid reasoning, and that was exactly the case with West London loyal, Ron Harris. A hero at Chelsea, the diminutive Harris made up for a lack of height with a supreme knack for smashing into opponents, an uncompromising approach to defending, and excellent leadership qualities.

While he could play fair, Harris has an awful back catalogue of freak tackles. Take his effort on George Best in 1964. In a game where the Northern Irish great had scored a worldie to open the scoring, he went on a trademark gliding run, saw Harris coming and dinked it away from him. This didn't stop the challenge, a scything attack down the back of the legs that saw Best heaped neatly at the defender's feet with a hand desperately clasping his back. Nasty, but that said, it was one of few times that Harris properly nailed the imperious Best.

Ron Harris' career Notable Club(s) Chelsea, Brentford Career Appearances 871

8 Lee Bowyer

Career Span: 1994-2012

Despite his somewhat lower-than-expected tally of 99 Premier League bookings and four red cards from 140 fouls, Lee Bowyer was a tad dirtier than his stat line suggests. Yet another Leeds player to make the cut, Bowyer enjoyed some of his career's finest outings with the Yorkshire club.

However, while that's true, there were multiple off-field dramas that accompanied that era, as well as a number of grim incidents in front of the baying thousands. One particular nasty moment arrived in the UEFA Cup of 2002-03. Leeds were chasing a Malaga side that had notched an early away goal. So, what did Bowyer do? Rile up his Spanish, eventually victorious opponents further by putting in a cruel challenge from behind on Gerardo. In a swift motion, he then stamped on the player's face as he hit the deck. Classy.

Lee Bowyer's career Notable Club(s) Leeds United, West Ham United, Newcastle United Career Appearances 604

7 Billy Whitehurst

Career Span: 1977-1995

One of few list members that perhaps teeter on the line of 'hardman' status, striker Billy Whitehurst enters as an extraordinary case. A hardworking runner and eventual goalscorer after learning the ropes when Hull plucked him from a building site at 21 years old, Whitehurst would smash through brick walls to win.

On-field exploits for Hull City and Newcastle saw goalkeepers and defenders alike, getting walloped from pillar to post. There were also rough tackles and plenty of fights. In fact, as per the Daily Mail, Harry Redknapp had one piece of advice for 16-year-old son Jamie before his Bournemouth debut at Sheffield United in 1990:

"Just keep away from that maniac Whitehurst".

Redknapp, following three of his players being knocked out cold in one match, also quipped: ‘Mike Tyson wouldn’t have lasted 10 minutes on that pitch with Whitehurst.’ With a history of bare-knuckle boxing post-career, that doesn't sound like that much of an overstatement.

Billy Whitehurst's career Club(s) Hull City, Newcastle United, Sheffield United Career Appearances 454

6 Vinnie Jones

Career Span: 1984-1999

Best remembered for his time at Wimbledon as a pivotal member of the infamous "Crazy Gang", Vinnie Jones won the 1988 FA Cup and played over 200 games during two spells with the Wombles between 1986 and 1998. While he played 184 games in the Premier League, Jones comfortably displayed a firm love for skulduggery.

At times, he kicked anything or anyone that crossed his path. Eric Cantona once had a thigh-high lump scythed out of him, and got up with intent before wisely choosing not to retaliate after realising who the perpetrator was. Other instances, of a similar (if not more grizzly) ilk once saw Jones exceed 40 disciplinary points in the 1992-93 season. He was summoned to Lancaster Gate, the headquarters of The Football Association, but failed to appear. The FA banned Jones indefinitely and told him to "grow up". Did he? Well, no. That year, the papers quipped:

"His visits to the Football Association's disciplinary committee are so frequent, there is talk of building him a flat on the premises."

Vinnie Jones' career Club(s) Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea Career Appearances 520

5 Duncan Ferguson

Career Span: 1990-2006

Duncan Ferguson was an absolute nightmare. In his brief and unsuccessful stint with Rangers after announcing himself at Dundee United, Ferguson headbutted John McStay after getting tackled. The referee didn't see the incident, but Ferguson was subsequently charged and found guilty of assault. Exploits continued south of the border. Time at Everton, particularly, saw thrashing tackles, the odd strangle of opponents (as seen above), and much more.

In fact, in December 2004, Ferguson came on in the 74th minute in a 2-0 loss at Charlton. Within ten minutes he was sent off for an elbow on Hermann Hreidarsson. In the next season, Ferguson was sent off against Wigan for violent conduct. His confrontation with Paul Scharner and subsequent fighting with Pascal Chimbonda resulted in a seven-match ban and his eighth Premier League red card. This equalled Patrick Vieira's record.

Duncan Ferguson's career Notable Club(s) Dundee United, Everton Career Appearances 423

4 Peter Storey

Career Span: 1962-1977

Arsenal right-back Peter Storey picked up a reputation as a powerful tackler and as Arsenal's "hard man" in a violent era of British football. He was the enforcer, albeit one with an evil streak.

After his career, Storey admitted he made premeditated tackles from behind early in matches to intimidate opponents and get in their heads at a time when referees were reluctant to come down hard. "I liked to get in and hit them hard early - you could still tackle from behind in those days and you knew if you flattened someone early on you would only get a warning from the ref."

In further comments, the double-winning hatchet man recalled his relationship with the opposition:

"Here are a few choice words which have been used to describe me: assassin, b*stards' b*stard (courtesy of 'Chopper' Harris), boot boy, bully, calculating, 'cold eyes', destructive, dirty, hatchet man, merciless, pernicious, rogue, ruthless, thug, vicious."

Peter Storey's career Notable Club(s) Arsenal Career Appearances 520

3 Billy Bremner

Career Span: 1960-1982

Billy Bremner was as uncompromising as they came. Diminutive, yet lacking fear, physical weakness, or seemingly fatigue, the Scottish midfielder was described as "10 stone of barbed wire". His frame was slight, yet it was a common feature of Leeds matches, to see him fly into a challenge and emerge with either the ball, or a player twice his size in a crumpled state on the floor.

A key part of the often over-robust Leeds set-up, Bremner has a good case for not being dirty on the face of it. However, when you put aside the overcompensation for his stature, as well as the tackles where he did come away with possession - he was as gifted in the dark arts as any. Ronnie Hilton aptly summed up Bremner's style with prose:

"Little Billy Bremner is the captain of the crew. For the sake of Leeds United, he would break himself in two. His hair is red and fuzzy and his body’s black and blue. As Leeds go marching on…"

Billy Bremner's career Notable Club(s) Leeds United, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers Career Appearances 845

2 Norman Hunter

Career Span: 1962-1982

Norman 'Bite yer legs' Hunter was as polite to the opposition as his nickname suggested. Although the biting was perhaps limited to just a title, Hunter was an all-important base at the spine of Leeds' successful team and definitely knew how to get the better of adversaries with nasty tackles, excessive force, and flailing legs.

While Hunter admitted that out of the 'hardman' era of the 70s, out of him, Nobby Stiles, Tommy Smith, and "Chopper" Harris, it was only Smith that was naturally tough. Hunter exuded a cool temperament off the pitch, and it was obviously something he saved for referees too.

There are plenty of examples of Hunter's mischief. In 1968, Hunter completely levelled Everton's Howard Kendall with a body-check-clothes-line combo. For England, he once just randomly booted Derek Dougan of Northern Ireland for no apparent reason. Plus, he once wound up Man. City's Francis Lee to the point where the two had a full-on fistfight. While he was a gifted defender, he certainly took advantage of an era with very few repercussions.

Norman Hunter's career Notable Club(s) Leeds United, Bristol City, Barnsley Career Appearances 865

1 Graeme Souness

Career Span: 1970-1991

Where recent times have seen many lament Graeme Souness' brand of dry punditry - back in his era - the Scot was one of the most technically sound midfielders, with a playing style far more exciting to watch. His image and fearless commitment sometimes disguised a player of touch, vision and ability. Yet, with that said, his image was one craftily conjured to strike fear into his opposition. Out of many notable incidents, Souness employed thigh-raking challenges, lunges from seemingly different time zones, and - who could forget - his fists.

Back in 1984, when Liverpool played Dinamo Bucharest in the European Cup semi-final, tensions boiled over between Souness and Lica Movila. A man-marking job from Movila saw pinches, punches and shirt-pulling. The player was warned, yet Souness decided to take matters into his own hands quite literally, breaking his opposite number's jaw outside the referee's vision. In the away fixture in Bucharest, such was the furore, that army police had to make sure the Reds got out alive. Of course, this wasn't the only time he had a city on his back, as dirty exploits extended to his Galatasaray flag-planting managerial career.

Graeme Souness' career Notable Club(s) Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Sampdoria, Rangers Career Appearances 706

Stats via Transfermarkt.