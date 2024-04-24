Highlights British football is defined by a rich history of fearsome derbies.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers contest one of the most revered and riotous rivalries in the sport.

The Premier League has also witnessed its fair share of dirty derbies, including the clashes between Everton and Liverpool which have been littered with red cards.

Football derbies can bring out the worst in fans, managers and players. The deep-rooted hatred forged by years of rivalry can often take the form of fearsome tackles and squad-wide brawls.

The British game is laced with some of the fiercest rivalries in world football. Aggression is almost considered a prerequisite for derby games on these shores, but certain fixtures have longer histories of beef and battles than others.

From Glasgow to London and everywhere in between, the UK is littered with contests that no referee wants to take charge of, exposing the ugly underbelly of a sport Pele described as the beautiful game. Here are Britain's dirtiest derbies.

Ranking Factors

Disciplinary records - The number of yellow and red cards dished out to each team serves as an obvious marker for the intensity of a rivalry.

- The number of yellow and red cards dished out to each team serves as an obvious marker for the intensity of a rivalry. Fan trouble - Players are not the only offending parties whose actions have to be considered.

- Players are not the only offending parties whose actions have to be considered. Historic tension - Feuds that have bubbled away for many decades can create a dirtier derby.

Dirtiest Derbies in British Football Rank Rivalry Top-Flight Red Cards 1. Everton vs Liverpool 23 2. Newcastle vs Sunderland 5 3. Arsenal vs Tottenham 11 4. Celtic vs Rangers 9 5. Liverpool vs Manchester United 13 6. Aston Villa vs Birmingham 2 7. Derby vs Nottingham Forest 2 8. Cardiff vs Swansea 1

8 Cardiff vs Swansea

South Wales derby

Cardiff City and Swansea City used to be united by national pride as two Welsh teams competing in the English Football League. But any warmth soon frosted over as the Swans improved and the clubs began facing one another more frequently in the 1980s.

The familiarity bred contempt as fans clashed with increasing regularity. In 1993, the South Wales derby became the first fixture in the division's history to issue a blanket ban on away supporters. Opposition fans are now allowed to attend, but only under intense scrutiny, meeting up at their local stadium before getting karted to and from the venue.

Rivalry Stats First Meeting 7th September 1912 Premier League Games 2 Cardiff Wins 1 Swansea Wins 1 Premier League Red Cards 1

7 Derby vs Nottingham Forest

East Midlands derby

Nothing fans the flames of a fearsome rivalry quite like betrayal. Few clubs with such a strong distaste for one another have shared as many key personnel as Derby County and Nottingham Forest. Brian Clough and Peter Taylor are the ultimate examples of these numerous inter-club exchanges.

The legendary managerial duo hauled County to the summit of the English top flight in the early 1970s before the board forced them out. Clough and Taylor took over Forest, much to the dismay of Derby fans, and proceeded to duke out a glut of prolific and punchy contests with their former club.

The steady flow of players and coaches between the clubs has continued ever since, offering an easy target for any physical retribution on the pitch. The two clubs have only spent two seasons together in the Premier League but managed to produce as many red cards.

Rivalry Stats First Meeting 1st October 1892 Premier League Games 4 Derby Wins 1 Nottingham Forest Wins 0 Premier League Red Cards 2

6 Aston Villa vs Birmingham

Second City derby

The febrile hatred inspired by the Second City derby between Aston Villa and Birmingham City was captured by Paul Mitchell. The Blues fan escaped the St Andrew's stands to burst onto the pitch and punch Aston Villa's then-captain Jack Grealish in the back of the head in March 2019. Mitchell was jailed for 14 months and clearly represents an ugly extreme, but this particular rivalry can bring out an edge in everyone.

Few in the footballing world have anything bad to say about Dion Dublin, who has emerged as the amiable host of Homes Under the Hammer in retirement. But the former Villa striker was coaxed into an uncharacteristic headbutt on Birmingham's Robbie Savage in 2003. "The red mist descended and Mr Dublin got sucked in," Dublin recalled. "Robbie was smiling. I was grimacing."

Rivalry Stats First Meeting 27th September 1879 Premier League Games 14 Aston Villa Wins 6 Birmingham Wins 4 Premier League Red Cards 2

5 Liverpool vs Manchester United

Northwest derby

As a dyed-in-the-wool Liverpool fan from birth, Steven Gerrard embraced the sinister edge to the club's rivalry with Manchester United. The two northern cities have naturally been pitted against one another for centuries as hubs of English infrastructure and culture. As the nation's two most successful clubs, Liverpool and United have taken that rivalry onto the pitch at the elite level.

I had been taught to loathe Manchester United. It was drilled into our brains, hardening our hearts and conditioning our souls as Liverpool fans.

Gerrard could let the gravity of the occasion get the better of him. Only 38 seconds had elapsed before Liverpool's skipper was shown a straight red card for crunching into United's Ander Herrera following his substitution into a Premier League derby in March 2015. Gerrard is hardly the only player to get lost in the red mist of this fixture, with a dozen other dismissals taking place in the Premier League era alone.

Rivalry Stats First Meeting 28th April 1894 Premier League Games 64 Liverpool Wins 19 Manchester United Wins 29 Premier League Red Cards 13

4 Celtic vs Rangers

Old Firm derby

The fearsome rivalry between Celtic and Rangers was so bad-tempered that Scotland's first minister of the time, Alex Salmond, felt compelled to call a summit of politicians, police officers and players in 2011. The feud boiled over during a riotous Scottish Cup clash which saw three red cards dished out while Rangers' assistant manager Ally McCoist tangled with Celtic boss Neil Lennon on the touchline.

The "shameful" scenes have been a fixture of a rivalry played to the backdrop of a deep-rooted religious divide. Players have been targeted by fist-swinging fans, charged by courts of law and received death threats from terrorist organisations for their conduct in the Old Firm derby. The mountain of yellow and red cards dished out by referees is a small mercy in comparison.

Rivalry Stats First Meeting 28th May 1888 Premiership Games 24 Celtic Wins 14 Rangers Wins 5 Premiership Red Cards 9

3 Arsenal vs Tottenham

North London derby

Sir Henry Norris is to blame for the undercurrent of hate that courses through clashes between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. For the first 17 years of each club's shared existence, the London teams were on opposite sides of the River Thames. Arsenal's knighted chairman masterminded his club's relocation to Highbury - Tottenham's north London territory - in 1913.

The enduring enmity was cemented when Norris convinced the Football League to promote Arsenal to England's top flight at Tottenham's expense while the division was restructured following the First World War. To capture quite how high heightened emotions are, Sol Campbell's transfer from Spurs to the Gunners took on biblical proportions, as he was forever known as "Judas" thereafter.

Rivalry Stats First Meeting 19th November 1887 Premier League Games 63 Arsenal Wins 24 Tottenham Wins 15 Premier League Red Cards 11

2 Newcastle vs Sunderland

Tyne-Wear derby

The enmity between Newcastle and Sunderland, two cities in northern England based 13 miles apart, can be traced back to the English Civil War in 1642. How much importance is placed on the loyalty shown to the Crown or Oliver Cromwell by fans of the two football clubs is debatable, but supporters and players alike certainly treat each contest like a battle.

The Tyne-Wear derby wasn't even scheduled on the weekend of 18th March 2000 when around 70 hooligans engaged in a shocking brawl in the streets of North Shields. During a subsequent trial to prosecute the individuals involved, the scenes were likened to a "scene from the film Braveheart".

Newcastle and Sunderland have been denied regular encounters with each other on the pitch in recent years by operating in different divisions. During the first 15 years of the 21st century, when the two clubs largely shared England's top flight, the Tyne-Wear derby averaged an unrivalled 5.2 yellow cards per game.

Rivalry Stats First Meeting 5th November 1887 Premier League Games 28 Newcastle Wins 9 Sunderland Wins 9 Premier League Red Cards 5

1 Everton vs Liverpool

Merseyside derby

The so-called 'Friendly derby' hasn't always been entirely amicable. Fans of Everton and Liverpool share the same city on Merseyside and often the same parents - it is not uncommon to see red and blue shirts mixed into the same end during a derby game - but there is scarcely any sense of comradery on the pitch.

Some of the best Merseyside derbies have been defined by brutal challenges and well-attended scuffles. Liverpool's legendary manager Jurgen Klopp embraced so much of the club's rich history but was taken aback by the derby's ferocity. "At the beginning, I thought: 'Wow, that's what they are allowed to do?' and I didn't get that," the German boss recalled.

Despite trying to stamp out his own side's indiscipline, Klopp cannot control Everton's unbridled aggression. The Toffees' 16 red cards against Liverpool is the most any club has accrued against one side in the competition's history. "I really very often don't like the intensity of the game," Klopp has sighed in the past, "it's too much for me." If the Liverpool boss is overwhelmed by the carnage, think about the poor referees.

Rivalry Stats First Meeting 13th October 1894 Premier League Games 63 Everton Wins 10 Liverpool Wins 28 Premier League Red Cards 23

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No Premier League fixture has ever witnessed more red cards than the clashes between Everton and Liverpool (23).

Data via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 24th April 2024.