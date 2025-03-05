For some footballers, there's nothing quite like lunging in with a crunching challenge and letting your opponent know you're there. This sort of thing isn't as common these days, but throughout the history of the beautiful game, there have been a number of players who have thrived when it comes to playing dirty.

Some of the best footballers in the world have been dirty, in fact. Sergio Ramos is considered one of the best defenders ever, but he's also statistically one of the dirtiest. Still, the 10 dirtiest players ever were named in 2013 and the former Real Madrid man wasn't included. Here are the 10 players named the dirtiest footballers ever in 2013 and what has happened to them in the 12 years since.

Nigel De Jong

Technical director of KNVB

Considering his most famous moment on a football pitch saw him launch a wild kung fu kick into the chest of Xabi Alonso during the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and the Netherlands, it's no surprise that Nigel De Jong was named one of the dirtiest footballers ever back in 2013.

At the time, he was plying his trade at AC Milan, having left Manchester City a year earlier. He was a key figure for the Italian club and remained with them for four years. Spells at LA Galaxy, Galatasaray, Mainz 05, Al Ahli and Al Shahaniya followed before he hung his boots up for good in 2020. These days, he's working as the technical director of KNVB, the Dutch football federation.

Marco Materazzi

Retired

Another man whose most famous moment on a football pitch came through an act of violence during a World Cup final, Marco Materazzi was actually on the wrong end of the incident when Zinedine Zidane headbutted him during the 2006 final between Italy and France. Still, he was considered a dirty player during his career and one of the dirtiest ever.

By the time he was named such in 2013, he'd already been retired for two years, having hung his boots up in 2011 at Inter Milan. He briefly came out of retirement in 2014 for the Indian side, Chennaiyin when he was appointed player-manager there. He only played a handful of times and was in charge for a couple of years before he left in 2016. Following his departure, he's led a life away from football.

Mark van Bommel

Unemployed

As a defensive midfielder, Mark van Bommel was no stranger to hard-hitting clashes in the middle of the pitch and he was named one of the dirtiest footballers ever in 2013. The Dutchman played for PSV Eindhoven at the time and his career was winding down as he retired that year. He went on to forge a career as a manager, coaching the likes of PSV and VfL Wolfsburg briefly.

He recently spent two years in charge of Royal Antwerp, but left the club in 2024 once his contract with the Belgian side expired. He's yet to take on another management role. Whether he's unofficially retired or will seek more manager jobs in the future remains to be seen, but as of right now, he's considered unemployed.

Roy Keane

Pundit

With a reputation as one of the hardest footballers in football history, it was only natural that Roy Keane would also be considered one of the dirtiest ever. He was named as such in 2013 and there won't have been many arguments about it. At the time, he had already been retired for seven years and had already tried his hand as a manager too. At the end of 2013, he was hired as an assistant coach for Martin O'Neil with the Ireland national team and remained in the role for five years.

Nowadays, he's known for his work as a pundit, providing analysis on football's biggest games for broadcasts such as Sky Sports. He's also a regular on the Overlap's Stick to Football podcast and is one of the most popular figures covering the sport right now.

Gennaro Gattuso

Hajduk Split

Another former midfielder who was regarded for his tough nature and his hard-hitting approach to football, Gennaro Gattuso was a menace in the middle of the park during his football career. He's an AC Milan legend and spent 13 years with the club, but retired after a short stint with Sion when he was named one of the dirtiest footballers ever.

Since then, he's tried his hand as a football manager and has had spells in charge of a variety of different teams. His most famous role was as the head coach of his beloved AC Milan, a role he held for two years between 2019-2021. He's also taken charge of the likes of Marseille, Valencia, Napoli and Palermo. Nowadays, he's managing Hadjuk Split in Croatia, having been appointed in 2024.

Luis Suarez

Inter Miami

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The only footballer on this list who is still playing the sport to this day, Luis Suarez is one of the best forwards of the 21st century, but he is certainly also one of the dirtiest. His incredible ability with the ball at his feet made him a delight to watch, but he was no stranger to getting dirty either.

As someone who had a reputation for biting his opponents, it's hard to deny that he belongs on the list. At the time, he was still at Liverpool in the Premier League. He was in the middle of taking the world by storm and it wasn't long before he moved to Barcelona in 2014 and solidified his spot as one of the best players in the world. After a lengthy spell at Camp Nou, he's had stints at the likes of Atletico Madrid and Gremio, but these days, he calls Inter Miami home, playing alongside Lionel Messi once again.

Andoni Goikoetxea

Retired

Unlike everyone else on this list, Andoni Goikoetxea had been long retired when he was named as one of the 10 dirtiest footballers ever in 2013. Having operated as a central defender throughout his career, he played for Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, as well as the Spanish national team. He hung up his boots in 1990, but not before building a reputation for his aggressive approach to football, most famously seen during his horror foul on Diego Maradona in 1983 that saw the Argentine break his ankle.

He wasted no time trying his hand at management once he retired and spent over 20 years in the role at the likes of Racing Santander and Rayo Vallecano. His last role was with Equatorial Guinea and ended in 2015.

David Navarro

Retired