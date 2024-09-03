Key Takeaways Pepe ranks as the dirtiest player in football due to the longevity and the high level he played at.

Rules have changed over the years and seen a host of big names try and bend the rules.

Sergio Ramos and Diego Costa also feature as some of football's biggest villans.

Rules and refereeing may be stricter today than in years gone by, yet the game is still host to all manner of dirty players. It is important here to make the distinction between a dirty player and a hard player. A hard player may not necessarily be dirty, while a dirty player may not necessarily be hard, but there are most certainly some overlaps between the two. A dirty player is often someone who fouls with high regularity, receives a lot of red and yellow cards as well as generally winding up the opposition.

In terms of the level he played at and the length of time he did so, it's would be impossible to not to mention Real Madrid legend Pepe, who ranks highly. While his longevity and achievements demand respect, his behaviour on the field was highly questionable at times. While there are so many players to choose from, this list has whittled it down to the top 11 dirtiest players of all time.

11 Dirtiest Player in Football History Rank Player 1. Pepe 2. Kevin Muscat 3. Sergio Ramos 4. Gerardo Bedoya 5. Norman Hunter 6. Luis Suarez 7. Ron Harris 8. Martin Keown 9. Diego Costa 10. Nobby Stiles 11. Vinnie Jones

11 Vinnie Jones

Career span: 1986 - 1999

Playing as a defensive midfielder, Vinnie Jones could lay claim to being a hard man, always looking to impose himself physically in a game, a feat he achieved within seconds of Wimbledon's shock FA Cup Final win over Liverpool in 1988, when he clattered Steve McMahon. Jones had a lot of respect for McMahon, more so after the Liverpool midfielder had the presence of mind to strike an elbow on the bridge of Jones' nose when he landed after the tackle. Although he once scored the winner over Arsene Wenger's Arsenal at Highbury, it's his often late tackling that he's better remembered for, once getting booked for Sheffield United for a tackle after only five seconds of play, he got plenty of reds too.

Vinnie Jones' Career Statistics Appearances 380 Red Cards 12

10 Nobby Stiles

Career span: 1960 - 1975

Something of a toothless assassin, Nobby Stiles wore contact lens and had false teeth and proceeded to continually foul Eusebio in England's win over Portugal in the 1966 World Cup semi-final. Stiles is also regarded as a fine midfielder for Manchester United, with whom he won the league and European Cup. A devoted ball winner, Stiles was something of an N'Golo Kante figure, with an uncanny knack for intercepting the ball, but he was also brutal in the tackle, which meant sometimes being late and other times being very late indeed, as the great Eusebio found out to his cost at a time when it was difficult to be sent off.

Nobby Stiles' Career Statistics Appearances 414 Red Cards 0

9 Diego Costa

2006 - present day

One of the biggest wind-up merchants in Premier League history, Diego Costa was an accomplished striker with a staggering ability to get into trouble and antagonise the opposition on the field. While he has mostly got goals throughout his career, what he certainly has achieved at all of his clubs is lengthy suspensions. It's not that he makes a high number of bad tackles, more that he tends to completely lose control of his temper. Arsene Wenger said of Costa after an altercation with Gabriel: "He [Costa] will do the same again next week and the week after that and he always gets away with it."

Diego Costa's Career Statistics Appearances 550 Red Cards 6

8 Martin Keown

Career span: 1984 - 2005

Although featuring in a highly successful Arsenal side, Martin Keown seemed to make a career out of keeping a close eye on the opposition. A master of the dark arts, Chris Sutton described Keown as a thug. "I knew which characters would crumble," said Keown. Pinching and stepping on the opposition became a part of his game. Such tactics pretty much always worked, in that they rattled the opposition. Some, like Mark Hughes, would happily give it back and take the challenge, but many more would not. Keown would take the same approach to training, wearing metal screw-in studs, being as physical in those sessions with the likes of Ian Wright and Thierry Henry as he would on a Saturday afternoon.

Martin Keown's Career Statistics Appearances 646 Red Cards 6

7 Ron Harris

Career span: 1962 - 1983

With the deep-set eyes and mischievous grin, Ron 'Chopper' Harris was not someone to be messed with. Known for his tough and uncompromising defending, Harris was only five foot eight and didn't see himself as dirty, although he appreciates that the opposition might see things differently. He once asked the then Chelsea manager Tommy Docherty if his manager wanted him to break George Best's leg, to which his manager said yes, they'll miss him more than we will miss you. Harris skippered Chelsea to the FA Cup and European Cup Winners Cup, making a mammoth 795 appearances for the blues, only ever being red carded once, which was later rescinded.

6 Luis Suarez

Career span: 2005 - present day

Luis Suarez has been a brilliant player over the years, but also incredibly dirty too. Both Giorgio Chiellini and Branislav Ivanovic can testify to that, with both falling foul of being bitten by the Uruguayan. A player who is always hell-bent on winning, this has often caused Suarez to somewhat bend the rules, with his reaction to certain scenarios worthy of an Oscar. This was particularly the case with Chiellini, who, having been bitten, witnessed Suarez going to ground, clutching his mouth as if he had been struck. He'd bitten a player before while playing in the Netherlands, earning him the nickname the cannibal of Ajax. You need eyes in the back of your head when playing against Suarez.

Luis Suarez's Career Statistics Appearances 794 Red Cards 3

5 Norman Hunter

Career span: 1962 - 1982

There could be a call for several players from the notorious Leeds United team from the 1960s and 70s being included in these rankings, but it's Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter who gets the nod. Seen as a hard man, as well as a dirty player, Brian Clough was far from impressed during his short tenure as manager at Elland Road when he told Hunter: "You're a dirty b*****d and everyone hates you. I know everyone likes to be loved, and you'd like to be loved too, wouldn't you?" Hunter told Clough in quite no uncertain terms that he couldn't care less.

Norman Hunter's Career Statistics Appearances 748 Red Cards 6

4 Gerardo Bedoya

Career span: 1995 - 2015

Gerardo Bedoya has to be included in this because he was sent off a staggering 45 times in his 20-year playing career. He got a 46th dismissal when he went into management. He also scored Colombia's winner in the 2001 Copa America semi-finals en route to them winning the competition, by beating Mexico in the final. That is not really what he is remembered most for, not when he did things like elbowing opponents and then kicking them in the head, which resulted in a 15 match ban. It will come as no surprise that Bedoya was nicknamed the beast.

Gerardo Bedoya's Career Statistics Appearances 319 Red Cards 45

3 Sergio Ramos

Career span: 2003 - 2024

Spanish World Cup winner Sergio Ramos had a knack for scoring goals, winding up the opposition, as well as getting himself sent off. Although a wonderful player, he has always had something of a temper. Matched up alongside Pepe in the Real Madrid defence, the two were an imposing force in La Liga and in Europe, with Ramos drawing the anger and tears of many a top class player. In 2019, he drew a furious reaction from Lionel Messi, when appearing to elbow him in the mouth. There was also the incident in the 2018 Champions League final when he knocked Mo Salah to the ground, injuring his shoulder, forcing him to be substituted.

Sergio Ramos' Career Statistics Appearances 816 Red Cards 29

2 Kevin Muscat

Career span: 1989 - 2011

Although not playing at high a level as many in these rankings, Kevin Muscat needs to be included for the sheer savagery of some of his tackles. Peter Crouch was certainly wary of the Australian. "You know people say, 'I'm going to break your legs', when he would say it you genuinely believed him." Former Charlton midfielder Matt Holmes was awarded £250k after his left leg was shattered by Muscat, who was playing for Wolves at the time. There's no shortage of footage online of Muscat's tackling, but watching is likely to cause anyone to wince, such is the ferocity and often recklessness they were carried out with.

Kevin Muscat's Career Statistics Appearances 424 Red Cards 12

1 Pepe

Career span: 2001 - 2024

Pepe was an incredibly decorated and committed player, but it seemed there wasn't a game that would go by without him enticing opponents with his practice of the dark arts. The best way to describe this behaviour would be niggly, stretching the rules of the game to the limit in sight of the referee, while trying to do whatever he could get away with while out of view. Although at times he just didn't seem to care, perhaps best demonstrated in 2009, when he assaulted Getafe captain Francisco Caquero. Not satisfied with pushing him over in the penalty area, he then took a wild swing of the boot at him, not once, but twice. Admitting he had lost control, he was handed a 10 match ban, but he would be back to his old shenanigans, seeing red plenty more times in his career.

Pepe's Career Statistics Appearances 737 Red Cards 17

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02.09.24