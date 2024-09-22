Key Takeaways The Premier League's dirtiest players have been assessed by combining each player's combined amount of bookings for yellow and red cards.

Wayne Rooney, Lee Bowyer, and Paul Scholes follow Gareth Barry, emphasizing the grit and tenacity of legendary players.

Players like George Boateng, Ashley Young, and Robbie Savage also feature on this list, highlighting their relentless competitiveness.

Every great Premier League club needs those fearless players willing to get their shorts muddy, the ones who make crucial tackles when the game demands it. Not everyone can possess the elegance of a Lionel Messi or Ronaldinho, so teams depend on warriors - players who are impossible to break through and unafraid to confront referees or opponents when the moment calls for it.

These gritty figures often become the backbone of a championship-winning side. Yet, a few have embraced this role with such intensity that they’ve become legendary—not for their finesse, but for their ferocity. Some have collected more cards on the pitch than Hallmark has sentiments. According to Transfermrkt, by calculating the total number of cards players have accumulated, here are the 20 dirtiest footballers of the Premier League era.

The 20 dirtiest footballers in Premier League history Ranking Player Yellow cards Red cards Total cards 1. Gareth Barry 123 6 129 2. Wayne Rooney 102 3 105 3. Lee Bowyer 99 4 103 4. Paul Scholes 97 4 101 5. Kevin Davies 99 2 101 6. Scott Parker 92 5 97 7. Lee Cattermole 88 7 95 8. Robbie Savage 89 1 90 9. George Boateng 85 5 90 10. Ashley Young 85 4 89 11. Kevin Nolan 85 4 89 12. Mark Noble 82 5 87 13. Phil Neville 82 3 85 14. Patrick Vieira 76 8 84 15. Joey Barton 78 6 84 16. Nicky Butt 77 6 83 17. Richard Dunne 74 8 82 18. Phil Bardsley 79 2 81 19. James Milner 76 3 79 20. Gavin McCann 75 2 77

10 Ashley Young

Total cards: 89

When you’ve had a career as long as Ashley Young’s, playing in a position that demands getting your shorts dirty, it’s no surprise the pacey winger-turned-left-back finds himself among the top 10. Over the course of 456 Premier League appearances, the 39-year-old has racked up 89 cards, averaging one every 5.1 games.

Now a seasoned veteran, Young was a Premier League champion with Manchester United during Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season. He’s well-versed in the art of tactical fouls and knows exactly when to "leave one on" an opponent if the situation calls for it.

9 George Boateng

Total cards: 90

Despite spending less time in the Premier League than many others on this list, George Boateng secures a spot in ninth place. The former Netherlands international, a tough-tackling defensive midfielder, made his mark at clubs like Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and Hull City.

It was during his time at Middlesbrough that he truly earned recognition. With tireless energy and a knack for controlling the central midfield, Boateng played a key role in helping Boro secure their first major trophy and reach the UEFA Cup final during his six-year stint in the northeast. Along the way, he never shied away from a hard challenge, embodying a "win by any means necessary" mentality. The only non-British entry inside the top 10, Boateng loved the gritty side of the English game so much that you can now find him coaching at Coventry City.

8 Robbie Savage

Total cards: 90

Combative Welshman, Robbie Savage, who played in the Premier League for Liverpool, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County, had his name taken by referees on 89 occasions. Yet, what's most surprising is that he was only ever dismissed once. So, while the media slammed the mud-splattered midfielder for his aggression, he was in equal parts hawkish and smart.

Savage came through the Man United academy at the same time as the aforementioned 'Class of 92' but never made a league appearance for the Red Devils. He was also part of the 2007/08 Derby County team that set unwanted Premier League records as the worst team since its inception, and this can't have done his temper any favours.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2007/08 season, Derby County set Premier League records for the fewest points, fewest wins (1), most defeats (29), fewest goals scored (20), and most goals conceded (89) in a 38-game season.

7 Lee Cattermole

Total cards: 95

Some of the later entries come as no surprise, and Lee Cattermole fits this idea perfectly. The no-nonsense midfielder spent most of his career at Sunderland, having moved from Middlesbrough after a brief spell at Wigan.

Cattermole played just 271 league matches over 12 seasons, matching George Boateng’s record. His games-per-yellow-card average of three is significantly higher than anyone else on this list, though, and with seven red cards to his name, he averaged one sending-off per season, embellishing his reputation as a hardknock to the everyday viewer but a nightmare to any referee who had the pleasure of working (or arguing) with him.

6 Scott Parker

Total cards: 97

It was barely two seasons ago that you could spot Scott Parker donning a full white suit and tie on the touchline whilst managing Fulham. But now, as he operates Burnley's helm, at least he's ever-so slightly closer to returning to those old fabled days as an iron-willed midfielder.

Closing in on a century of bookings, the Englishman spent time at an astonishing six different clubs in his 15-year spell in the top flight, playing for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Newcastle, and Fulham. But it is perhaps his time at West Ham, Chelsea, and Tottenham where he earned his stripes as an unfielding middle man. In a period of time very reminiscent of the WWE's 'attitude era', Parker prevailed as a proper cockney tough guy.

5 Kevin Davies

Total cards: 101

As the first striker inside the top 10, it's impressive that Kevin Davies was just one booking shy of making the 100-club for yellow cards. Impressively for a forward, the former Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers forward completed 377 tackles in his career - despite committing 605 fouls, and thus going into the book every 4.4 games on average.

Helping his side find the back of the net was more in Davies' skill set, as he scored 88 goals and assisted 55 more in the Premier League alone. But with these defensive statistics to fall back on, too, the Yorkshireman could well claim he was a defensive forward before the controversial role was coined by the likes of Roberto Firmino and Kai Havertz.

4 Paul Scholes

Total cards: 101

Wherever you stand in the Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes debate, there's one that is head and shoulders the dirtiest. The latter was another one of the six players who broke through the academy at Old Trafford in 1992, a one-club man who went on to make 499 league appearances alone for the Red Devils.

Scholes has won the second most Premier League titles in history, with an incredible tally of 11, just behind his old teammate Ryan Giggs with 13. Tackling was well known, perhaps, not to be the strongest weapon in Scholes' armoury, but with that in mind, he does show off a fairly impressive tackle success rate of 70% - with a yellow card received on average every 5.1 games.

3 Lee Bowyer

Total cards: 103

Lee Bowyer ranked among the Premier League’s very best midfielders in the early 2000s, but there was a dark side to his game. A combative presence, Bowyer racked up four red cards and 99 yellows in the Premier League. However, his biggest sin came in the UEFA Cup, where a rash tackle and stamp on the head of Malaga midfielder Gerardo saw him banned for six games.

Bowyer's 14-year career in the Premier League started at Leeds, as he spent seven seasons in white, before moving on to West Ham, Newcastle, and Birmingham. Well known for his trials and tribulations off the pitch, Bowyer also generated negative headlines at Newcastle in April 2005, as he was involved in the infamous on-pitch brawl with teammate Kieron Dyer in The Magpies' league match with Aston Villa. This resulted in a red card, plus an automatic three-game ban, for each player - before receiving a £30,000 fine and an additional three-game ban.

2 Wayne Rooney

Total cards: 105

Wayne Rooney was not only celebrated for his remarkable goals and extraordinary talent on the pitch, but also revered for his fierce tenacity and unwavering ambition to claim silverware, no matter the cost. This passionate drive, while admirable, occasionally pushed him beyond the limits of decorum.

The only statistic that rivals the legendary Liverpudlian's Premier League goal tally is the number of cards he received. With 102 yellow cards and three red ones to his name, his beloved determination sometimes reared its ugly head. Nevertheless, with 208 goals in a career that brought five league titles to Old Trafford, Rooney probably only ever received no more than a slap on the wrist from Ferguson.

1 Gareth Barry

Total cards: 129

It’s no surprise that the player with the most appearances in Premier League history, primarily as a defensive midfielder, also holds the record for the most bookings in the league. What's more, the former Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, and West Brom veteran also holds the record for most tackles in the post-commercialisation era.

Gareth Barry received 123 yellow cards and six red cards over his top-flight career, which lasted just over 20 years and included a Premier League title with Man City. Given his role in the center of the pitch and his career longevity, it’s fitting that he tops this list. Remarkably, too, he still plays, despite now being 43.

All stats via Premier League and Transfermrkt (correct as of 22/09/2024)