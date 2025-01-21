How to make the beautiful game not so pleasing on the eye, I hear you ask? The answer is simple: sign the following Premier League players. Football is, of course, all about perspective – but there are a handful of players who have a knack of being dirty.

Whether it’s a tackle that former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane would stand and applaud as if it was one of his own or an off-the-ball scuffle outside the referee’s eyesight, the dark arts phenomenon has grown in popularity in recent times.

Players that relish in the mayhem is commonplace in every Premier League fixture nowadays – but who are the dirtiest of the bunch? From Jefferson Lerma to Cristian Romero, there are the top 10 dirtiest players in the English top flight right now.

Ranking Factors

The number of fouls each entrant has committed in recent years.

Each entrant’s yellow card tally this season and last.

A look at general off-the-ball mischief.

Notable displays of poor discipline towards opposition and/or referees.

Their approach to dark arts: tackling, duelling etc.

10 Dirtiest Players in the Premier League in 2025 [Ranked] Rank Player Team 1. Joelinton Newcastle United 2. Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur 3. Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 4. Matheus Cunha Wolverhampton Wanderers 5. Liam Delap Ipswich Town 6. Joao Gomes Wolverhampton Wanderers 7. Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 8. Joao Pedro Brighton & Hove Albion 9. Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur 10. Marc Cucurella Chelsea

1 Joelinton

Newcastle United

Arriving to England’s top flight, in the summer of 2019 from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, as a promising centre forward, Joelinton quickly became a hard-working midfielder at Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and, as such, his responsibility has changed from scoring goals to breaking up play in the heart of the Magpies.

No longer expected to bag 20+ a season (that’s Alexander Isak’s job!) but recycling possession, which coincides with the odd crunching tackle, is now at the summit of his remit. As tenacious as they come, the Brazilian is never too far from the chaos and, as such, earns himself a gold medal here.

2 Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur