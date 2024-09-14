Key Takeaways A host of sports stars have pushed the boundaries in a bid to win for their team or themselves.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane features on the list.

Superstars from the world of American Football, Baseball and Basketball also included.

No matter which sport you follow, you will find a past or present star whose passion and will to win perhaps cross a line. Football, Rugby, the NFL and Baseball all have their fair share of villains who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty to succeed. They make for captivating athletes but also controversial characters, and many went a step too far in their careers, leading to suspensions, severe injuries and even court cases.

With that said, here's a look at the top 10 dirtiest sports stars in history, ranking them based on the impact their sometimes immoral antics have had on their respective sports. Legends such as Manchester United hero Roy Keane feature, while some intriguing names you might not be aware of, like former UFC fighter Gerard Gordeau, have also made their way onto the list.

10 Bakkies Botha

Sport: Rugby Union

Image: SABC Sport

Rugby is a sport synonymous with getting down and dirty, and former South Africa lock Bakkies Botha fits the bill. The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner was renowned for his aggressive playing style. He also got under his opponents' skin physically and mentally, leaving several scars and bruises.

Botha worked as a bouncer before his rugby career, and this was evident through his cocky demeanour. His take-no-prisoners mentality put opponents on edge, sometimes leading to bans for the gritty South African. The former Toulon lock received an eight-week ban for attacking former Aussie hooker Brendan Cannon’s face in 2003. He also headbutted New Zealand halfback Jimmy Cowan in 2010, leading to a nine-game ban, another among a list of suspensions.

The Enforcer has a legendary reputation in South Africa, and many from his homeland refute claims he was a ‘dirty’ player; opposition such as former England prop Matt Stevens suggest otherwise. He’s definitely not someone you want to provoke on the playing field.

9 Roy Keane

One of English football’s all-time greats, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane. The Irishman enjoyed 12 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford, which included seven Premier League title triumphs.

It also included countless on-field scuffles, 11 red cards, and iconic personal rivalries with similar hardmen in the English top flight, including Patrick Vieira and Vinnie Jones. Keane was a terror, and no game passed him without at least some sort of controversy. He was even willing to dig out his teammates if they weren’t up to par.

Keano’s short fuse led to one moment in particular that football fans will be familiar with, which occurred in 2001. He was hit with a £5,000 fine and a three-match ban for a shocking tackle on former Manchester City striker Alfie Haaland in The Manchester Derby. It’s often believed that this ended the Norweigan’s career, and although that isn’t the case, it was his last 90 minutes in English football.

8 Kevin Muscat

When football fans are asked about the toughest hardmen they’ve seen take to the pitch, the likes of Keane, Jones, and Duncan Ferguson come to mind. They pale in comparison to unquestionably the dirtiest player, at least in Premier League history, Kevin Muscat.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Australia defender picked up an astounding 12 red cards and 123 yellow cards during his 19-year career. He has a montage of leg-breaking tackles with the likes of former Norwich City striker Craig Bellamy put on the shelf after feeling Muscat’s wrath.

Muscat’s former Sydney FC manager, Terry Butcher, once said, 'People are afraid of him even in his own team because he demands such high standards'. It might also have been his fiery temper and flying two-footed tackles that would suit WWE. He sent former Charlton Athletic midfielder Matty Holmes into semi-retirement in 1998 with a despicable tackle. A surgeon told Holmes he was fortunate not to have his leg amputated.

7 Conrad Dobler

Image: Imagn

Conrad Dobler was a former American football guard who played primarily for the St. Louis Cardinals. He earned a reputation as ‘the meanest man in football’ due to constant scuffles, as he wouldn’t accept defeat. Clips of him throwing fists, stamping, and spitting made up most of his highlight reel.

Dobler was a powerful guard who described his love for crashing into an opponent hard as causing ‘snot bubbling’. Some of his teammates were pleased when he was briefly cut from the Cardinals around 1972, but he returned with an even nastier edge. His dirty characteristics overshadowed his accomplishments in his 10-season spell in the NFL.

A banner that read ‘Conrad eats Cowboys for breakfast’ was once unveiled in Dobler's honour, celebrating his knack for biting opponents. He explained that he used such tactics to put the opposition off their game, which regularly worked. His 1988 autobiography was appropriately titled ‘They Call Me Dirty’; given the evidence, he wasn’t lying.

6 Billy Smith

Sport: Boxing

Billy Smith received the nickname ‘mysterious’ from a reporter who asked ‘who is this mysterious Billy Smith?’ His opponents soon learned what the welterweight was all about whenever they stepped in the ring with ‘the dirtiest fighter of all time’. The late Smith fought a roughhouse style in the late 1890s to early 1900s, including elbows, headbutts, knees, and biting.

Smith was disqualified 13 times out of the 94 fights he participated in. That remains a record in the history of boxing which speaks volumes of just how dirty he was. He also lived a criminal lifestyle away from the ring that only fed into the mysterious tag.

The lack of rules at the time allowed Smith to approach fights with his nasty tactics. He was also hugely successful, though, winning the World Welterweight Championship from Danny Needham in 1892 with a knockout victory. His quick fists knocked opponents out 24 times, but it was his controversial style that he’s most remembered for.

5 Metta Sandiford-Artest

Sport: Basketball

Metta Sandiford-Artes (formerly Ron Artest) was a loose cannon whose bad temper stemmed from a rough upbringing in Queens, New York. He was a highly versatile, high IQ player and a great defender who won many awards during his career, including NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

However, Artest’s unhinged personality spilled onto the court with antics such as frequently drinking Hennesey at halftime and prioritising his party-boy lifestyle. Some unsavoury moments during his career include breaking Michael Jordan’s ribs, colliding with coaches, and breaking a TV monitor and television camera worth $100,000.

That pales in comparison with what is regarded as ‘the most infamous brawl in NBA history’. Artest was at the forefront of Malice at the Palace incident in 2004, a fight that broke out between the Indiana Pacers and the defending champion Detroit Pistons. Artest collided with Ben Wallace before a fan threw a drink at him, and all hell let loose. He ran into the stands and got physical with another fan he wrongly assumed was the perpetrator, with the game never resuming and police called to the scene.

4 Gerard Gordeau

Sport: MMA

Image: UFC

You know trouble is ahead if you’re up against an opponent nicknamed The Undertaker from Hell. Meet Gerard Gordeau, arguably the most evil MMA fighter to grace the sport with dirty tactics that would probably put him behind bars in this day and age. He’s in the record books as the first fighter to win a UFC fight, doing so at UFC 1.

Gordeau would resort to tactics such as ear-biting when on the defence, as displayed in a loss to Royce Gracie. When asked about his antics towards the UFC Hall of Famer, he responded, ‘If you go down, you might as well give him something to remember you by’.

Yuki Nakai would certainly remember the Dutch kickboxer, but for all the wrong reasons, at the Vale Tudo Japan tournament in 1995. Gordeau gouged at his eye, leaving him permanently blind in one eye, yet the Japanese MMA fighter still ended up winning. The Dutch Leg Crusher initially claimed he had no regrets over the incident but has since said they’ve buried the hatchet.

3 Ty Cobb

Sport: Baseball

Image: MLB

Ty Cobb is one of baseball's all-time greats and left his mark on the sport by setting 900 MLB records. He’s won more batting titles than any other player, but this doesn’t fully paint the picture of the man dubbed the Georgia Peach.

There have been stories of Cobb sharpening his spikes and challenging opponents with them high. He irritated teammates with his attitude, and the story goes that only three individuals from baseball attended his funeral in 1961. His winning mentality wasn’t quite shared by his peers at the time because the sport was in its early stages. His dark demeanour started during his youth when his mother mistakenly shot his father to death.

Cobb’s difficult character led to a rivalry with teammate Sam Crawford, and they barely tolerated each other. They communicated nonverbally, which shows how irritable the former Detroit Tigers centre-fielder could be. Away from MLB, he’s also been accused of being a racist, picking fights with all types of workers post-career.

2 Marty McSorley

Sport: Ice Hockey

Image: Imagn

Marty McSorley spent much of his career serving as Wayne Gretzky’s enforcer while playing for the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings. His job was to protect arguably the greatest hockey player in history by any means necessary. This led to a reputation for being brutal on the ice, which ushered in seven suspensions and 3381 penalty minutes in 17 seasons in the NHL.

McSorley had many memorable brawls with opponents, including when he sucker-punched Winnipeg Jets’ Doug Evans in March 1991. He also served a four-game suspension after gouging San Jose left wing Bob Errey’s eye amid an altercation.

However, McSorley’s career effectively ended in 2000 when he slashed Vancouver Canucks left wing Donald Brashear with his stick. Brashear fell backwards, and his head hit the ice, leading to a severe concussion. McSorley was suspended for the rest of the season, missing 23 games, and was found guilty in court of assault with a weapon, serving 18 months probation. He didn’t play an NHL game again, and the incident tarnished his career.

1 Bill Romanowski

Bill Romanowski's hunger for success led to some barbaric incidents. Romo’s constant unsportsmanlike behaviour included cheap shots and a no-holds-barred mentality that intensified as his career wore on. The former linebacker once snapped Dave Meggett’s finger and afterwards admitted he was initially pleased because it resulted in the former New York Giants running back being less effective.

RomoCop’s short temper also led to quarrels with teammates, including Jerry Rice, whom he punched during practice. He was ejected from a game in 1995 while playing for the Eagles after kicking Arizona Cardinals fullback Larry Centers five times in the head. It wasn’t just violence that he used to play mind games with his opponents.

Romanowski spat at former San Francisco wide receiver J.J. Stokes in 1997, and his own teammate Shannon Sharpe condemned his actions. Years later, the pair would go head-to-head as opponents, and Rom hooked Sharpe’s arm and dislocated his elbow when both ran for the ball. He racked up a remarkably long rap sheet of fines, but one disgraceful incident stains his career.

The four-time Superbowl Champion’s steroid use came to a boil in 2003 when he left teammate Marcus Williams unconscious, his left eye socket broken, and concussion after a punch-up in training. This eventually led to Williams suffering from double vision, depression and memory problems, and he sued Rom and won as the ordeal ended his career.