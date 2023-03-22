Alex Roca, a Spanish athlete who may not have been widely known until recently has gone viral on social media after completing a marathon. He’s motivated plenty of people on his journey which has seen him overcome the odds to achieve his goals, something that is admirable.

Going back a few steps, it’s impossible to understate just how difficult it is to prepare for a marathon and then complete it, running the 26.2 mile circuit as quickly as possible, but Roca went even further than that in his attempt, covering 42km.

He is ‘76% disabled’ and managed to achieve something many of us can’t comprehend given the difficulty of the task, there really aren’t enough words to sum up just how sensational this achievement is.

Alex Roca completes full marathon despite being ‘76% disabled’

His determination to overcome all the personal hurdles in his way to be as resilient as this has really hit home with people, so much so that Nike shared the images on their social media as well, but how long did it take him to complete the marathon?

It’s been reported by Canadian Running Magazine that he completed the course in an impressive five hours, 50 minutes and 51 seconds. Now that really is impressive and Roca should bask in this glory for the rest of his life, although I’m sure he won’t stop here with the challenges, he is clearly determined to push the boundaries.

On his Instagram, he claimed: “HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! The first person in the WORLD with a 76% disability to have managed to finish a MARATHON: 42.195 km. This has been possible thanks to ALL my team. Thank you to ALL who have been cheering. I AM SPEECHLESS.”

Video: Alex Roca completes marathon with 76% disability

Navigating daily life despite suffering from cerebral palsy is incredibly difficult and it shows how strong sufferers are to continue despite their struggles.

It’s hard to comprehend the struggles he faces on a day-to-day basis, but to be able to dedicate yourself to achieving something so difficult is remarkable, and full credit has to go to him.

His post on Instagram has gone viral, rightly so, and hopefully it inspires other people to strive to achieve their dreams and also realise that their disability isn’t something that will stand in the way of achieving dreams, you can overcome anything if you have the right mindset, nothing is impossible.