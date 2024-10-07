Key Takeaways Rodri initially struggled upon moving to Manchester City, describing himself as a 'disaster'.

Earning a £63.6 million move to one of the world's best teams to work under arguably the world's best coach for most would be a sign that your career is heading in a very positive direction. For Rodri in 2019, this wasn't necessarily the case.

The Spaniard arrived at Manchester City, in a blockbuster move, with a sparkling reputation for his performances at Atletico Madrid. Supreme technical ability, elite athleticism and the ability to dictate a game were all strings to Rodri's impressive bow, but the midfielder was suffering from a sense of impostor syndrome.

Entering an environment with incredibly high standards, and tasked with integrating into a highly complex tactical system that he wasn't accustomed to, the then 23-year-old perhaps felt he wasn't worthy of the upper echelons of world football that he found himself in. It's fair to say that over time, he brushed off these feelings and has established himself as one of the world's best in his position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri completes 12.02 progressive passes per 90 minutes, ranking him in the 99th percentile for this metric in comparison to every other central midfielder in Europe's top five leagues.

Becoming One of the World's Best

Earning his City legendary status

Born in Madrid, Rodri suffered a significant setback at an early age, dismissed from the Atletico youth system for lacking the physical strength deemed necessary to make it. Leaving to ply his trade at Villarreal, he'd return to Madrid just five years later, and cement himself into Diego Simeone's plans.

It would only take him just one year at the Metropolitano to take a step further, completing a seismic switch to Manchester City in the summer of 2019. Christened as the heir to the Fernandinho throne at the base of City's midfield, Rodri felt he wasn't at the level when initially arriving at the Etihad. Speaking to the BBC, the midfield metronome lambasted the first iteration of himself in a Sky Blue shirt:

"In my first year I was a disaster. I was like, 'I don't even know what you're talking to me about, just let me play football."

Rodri's words suggest he wasn't aware at the time of the deficiencies in his game, and that by spending half a decade operating under Pep Guardiola, he's come to learn and understand the game to a higher level and understand what is required to be in the elite bracket of footballers.

He certainly embraced all the tactical nuances and coaching minutiae instilled by Guardiola. Over the period from his arrival, he's gone from an adequate defensive midfielder who can be trusted in a team of City's calibre, to one of the most influential players in world football and the fifth most valuable in the Premier League. Making 260 appearances for the Citizens, the Spain international has been the cornerstone of the Manchester club's most successful spell in their history, scoring countless important goals, including the winning goal in a Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Amidst the silverware, Rodri has an acute awareness of his importance to the City team now, and sees himself as the coach of the side on the pitch, once explaining:

"The holding midfielder is the guy on the pitch with more responsibilities. You have to make sure team works and nobody is lazy or distracted. When the team doesn't work it's kind of your fault. You're like a coach on the pitch. I'm not Pep [Guardiola] in the pitch in that sense because he overthinks the situation. I'm more simple. Maybe if the teams change and go from five to four, I have to be 'instead of three at the back we have to do two and one here'. It's something I've learned."

This on-field tactical leadership is clearly what Rodri attributes to his rise from being a 'disaster' to an indispensable cog in the best team in the world to. He's distinctly aware that when swapping the Spanish capital for the north-west of England, he wasn't capable of coordinating a well-drilled outfit, but what sets him apart now is this ability to do so.

Rodri's Manchester City Statistics Appearances 260 Goals 26 Assists 30 Honours Premier League x4, FA Cup, EFL Cup x2, Community Shield, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup

Ballon d'Or Nominee

He's the second favourite for the award

This meteoric rise has culminated in widespread recognition for his talents, so much so that Rodri has been nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, and currently sits as the second favourite to win the individual honour, behind Real Madrid's Vinicus Junior. His anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against Arsenal in September may have him sidelined currently, but there's no doubt it's been an astonishing past12 months for him.

Leading his club team to the Premier League title and his nation to a European Championship, his influence is undeniable. His astounding level that is deserving of a Ballon d'Or is certainly a far cry from the timid but talented player who arrived in Manchester all those years ago, desperately trying to emerge from the shadow of Fernandinho.

Mike Minay, BBC radio's Manchester City commentator, summed up Rodri's rapid transformation, his ascent from zero to hero, perfectly:

"When Rodri deputised on his own in that first season it was difficult to see how he was ever going to break out of Fernandinho's shadow and emerge as the standout figure he is now. But then in his second season - a classic Pep Guardiola player symptom - he became pivotal. He made the role his own."

All Statistics via Transfermarkt and FBRef - correct as of 03/10/2024