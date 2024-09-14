Peter Crouch believes Manchester United not finishing in the top four this season would represent a "disastrous" and "unacceptable campaign", as the former Liverpool striker launched a scathing attack on the state of affairs surrounding Erik ten Hag's side.

Ten Hag's side ultimately ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at St. Mary's against Southampton this afternoon, although they suffered a scare in the first half when Cameron Archer saw his penalty saved by Andre Onana. Goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Rashford before the break gave United a commanding lead, and the Saints' hopes of getting anything were dented 11 minutes from time when Jack Stephens was sent off for a late challenge on Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine winger added a final goal in the 95th minute after a fine team move.

The result sees the Red Devils claim their second win of the new season, but Crouch's unapologetic comments before kick-off suggest a victory over Southampton may not be enough to convince anyone.

Crouch: Not Finishing in Top Four 'Disastrous' For United

The ex-striker didn't hold back

In the build-up to this afternoon's game at St. Mary's, Crouch lambasted United's start to the season on TNT Sports, and argued that if Erik ten Hag's team fail to qualify for the Champions League, then it'll be a "disastrous" season for the Red Devils. The pundit said:

"It's not good enough, no. If they don't finish in the top four, it's a disastrous season for a club of Manchester United's stature and the money they've spent, I think it's a really, really bad season, and it's not acceptable. "I don't think that's acceptable for a club of that stature. I think you're allowed one season like that, but that was last year. Then you have to go again and make sure you finish in the top four at least in the next season. On the evidence we've seen so far that's not been happening."

Offering a rebuttal to Crouch's claim, Joe Cole argued that if Ten Hag secures a place in the top six, then he'll have overachieved with the group of players at his disposal:

"I think in normal circumstances it's unacceptable, but for where they actually are, I think if they get top six with this group of players that's a fantastic season. I don't think they'll finish top four."

United host Barnsley in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday, before traveling to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace next week.

Ten Hag's Record as United Manager Matches Managed 119 Wins 70 Draws 15 Losses 34 Win Percentage 59% Honours League Cup 2022/23, FA Cup 2023/24

Malacia Could Be Back Soon

The left-back missed the entirety of last season

United could receive a boost in the coming weeks, with forgotten full-back Tyrell Malacia expected to return to action soon. The left-back missed the entire duration of last season with a knee injury, and had to undergo surgery to recover from this setback.

With Luke Shaw also suffering from persistent issues, Ten Hag has been forced to use Diogo Dalot at left-back on numerous occassions, so news that Malacia is 'progressing well' will be encouraging to the Old Trafford faithful. Malacia made 22 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign in Manchester during the 2022/23 season, deputising the injury-ravaged Shaw.

