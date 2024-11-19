Key Takeaways Divock Origi found success as a super-sub at Liverpool, but has struggled to make an impact at AC Milan, with him now training alone.

Despite wanting game time, Italian tax laws and a lucrative contract will keep Origi tied to Milan.

Origi left a legacy as a beloved figure and cult hero at Liverpool, known for his big-game goals.

Being a successful team is more than just about the 11 players who take the field at the start of every game. It is equally about those who may spend most of their time watching on the sidelines, waiting for their opportunity to shine when the time is right. The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jermaine Defoe made a living off the impact they were able to make from the substitutes' bench.

Another name that is also synonymous with this role is former Liverpool striker Divock Origi. The 29-year-old was never a regular starter for the Reds, but he never let that define his career. Well, perhaps he did, but not in a negative way. In fact, some of the greatest moments of his career came when Jürgen Klopp would throw him on the pitch when his side needed a goal to win a game. There was the Merseyside Derby stoppage-time winner against Everton, and who can forget his inspirational efforts during the semi-final and final of the Champions League in 2019?

All these moments cemented Origi's value at Anfield. However, in 2022, he chose to bet on himself, leaving the club on a free transfer and joining AC Milan in search of more game time at another European giant. Two years on and in the prime of his career, things could not be looking much worse for the 32-capped international.

Origi Forced to Train Alone in Milan

The striker was recently on loan at Nottingham Forest

Despite making the jump to Italy with the hope of proving himself to be capable as a leading man, the Champions League winner has found himself exiled at AC Milan, training alone with a personal trainer rather than with the reserves. His last appearance for the club was nearly 18 months ago, in the 2022-23 Serie A season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Origi is Belgium's youngest ever goalscorer at a World Cup, scoring aged 19 in 2014.

Origi spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest but failed to impress either Milan's management or coaches. As a result, he has been excluded from Milan’s first-team plans, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirming that the Belgian forward has no future at the club this season, as stated per the Daily Mail:

"Divock Origi and Fode Ballo-Toure are not part of our plans. They will be part of the youth team as they’re not included in our project."

While most players in Origi’s situation might push for a move to secure regular football, Italian tax laws reportedly keep him in Milan. Under Italy’s growth decree, which grants tax benefits to foreign workers, Origi must stay in the country for at least six months each year. Despite Milan having no plans to reintegrate him, his contract, reportedly worth £277,000 per month, runs until 2026, making termination unlikely.

This situation has raised questions about AC Milan's recruitment decisions, with Origi’s hefty contract now looking like a costly and questionable investment for a player who has scored just twice in 36 appearances.

Origi's Liverpool Career

The Belgian was a beloved figure at his former club

Initially signed from French side Lille, Origi spent his first season on loan at his former employer before settling in at Liverpool permanently in 2015. He came with his reputation in tatters though, as he was named in the Ligue 1 worst team of the season prior to stepping foot on the Anfield turf.

Though often not a regular starter, his adaptability as a forward and his knack for scoring in important matches earned him a lasting place in Liverpool folklore. Origi’s defining moments came in the 2018/19 season, particularly in the Champions League. His goals in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona, including a memorable finish from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, were pivotal in one of the greatest comebacks in European football history. He would also go on to net in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, securing Liverpool's sixth Champions League title.

In addition to his European heroics, the Belgian played a significant role in the Reds’ Premier League triumphs, contributing with key goals and assists again mostly off the bench during their 2019/20 title-winning season. His struggle for regular game time was cemented by the domination of other attacking talents like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino limiting his playing time.

Despite not being a first-team regular, Origi’s reliability as an impact substitute and his big-game goals cemented his status as a beloved figure at Anfield. After his departure in 2022, Origi left a legacy as one of Liverpool's modern-day cult heroes.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 18/11/2024