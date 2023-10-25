Highlights Divock Origi has struggled to secure a regular starting place at Nottingham Forest and has been limited to just 62 minutes of Premier League game time this season.

AC Milan, who were hoping for Forest to purchase Origi at the end of his loan deal, are concerned about his lack of minutes.

Steve Cooper may consider reshuffling his starting XI to improve Forest's form, which could potentially give Origi more opportunities to play.

Nottingham Forest forward Divock Origi was brought to the club during the summer transfer window but hasn't cemented a regular starting place in Steve Cooper's side, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on whether he could be given a chance in the near future.

Forest have endured a tricky start to the Premier League season, and Origi has barely been given an opportunity to impress.

Origi might be growing frustrated at his lack of game time

Origi arrived in Nottingham on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window as Cooper looked to add some more firepower to his attack. However, it hasn't been a successful start on his return to England, and he's yet to start a Premier League game this season, playing just 62 minutes in England's top flight, per FBref.

Cooper has preferred the likes of Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi in attack over Origi, and he's had to get used to watching from the bench. It's a role Origi is familiar with from his time at Liverpool, where he was mainly utilised as a backup, coming on late in games as the Reds chased a winner.

Divock Origi Career Stats Appearances 342 Goals 67 Assists 28 Yellow cards 11 Red cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt.

Reports in Italy have now suggested that AC Milan are concerned about Origi's lack of minutes, as they were hoping the Premier League club were going to purchase him at the end of his loan deal. As it stands, you'd imagine that Cooper and his recruitment team aren't considering signing Origi permanently, as he's seemingly behind Awoniyi and Wood in the pecking order.

The Tricky Trees haven't won in their last five games, so Cooper might be thinking about reshuffling his starting XI a little in order to find a formula to turn their form around. Whether this will benefit Origi remains to be seen, but he's proved during his time at Liverpool that he's capable of finding the back of the net in important moments.

Despite Forest's poor results of late, Cooper insisted after their 2-2 draw with strugglers Luton Town that they played their best football since their return to the Premier League, per MailOnline. The supporters at the City Ground might not have been best pleased with their manager's comments, considering they failed to beat one of the favourites to be relegated this season.

Realistically, Cooper will need to make changes as it's simply not working for him this season. The English manager did an impressive job to bed in plenty of new signings and steer Forest away from the relegation zone last term, but improvements are needed in order to avoid dropping down to the Championship.

Moxley has suggested that Origi should be busting a gut to play in this Forest side considering his lack of game time in Italy and with Liverpool. The journalist adds that he does expect Cooper to give him a run of games in the near future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"To be honest with you, I'm just looking at it and wondering whether or not any sort of reports of frustration coming out of Italy, maybe align to the fact that they are due a bigger slice of any loan fee if he completes more games. So I just wonder whether that may be feeding into the frustration of the fact he's not actually playing. Clearly, the player himself should be busting a gut to play. He's been used as a super sub at Liverpool, and he's not managed to get that much game time in his own right over in Italy. So he will be hoping to be the next cab off the rank but I do expect Steve Cooper at some stage to give him a decent run-out."

Reinforcements are planned for January

Per TEAMtalk, Forest are hoping to sign Rangers defender Borna Barisic when the January transfer window opens for business. The Croatian is out of contract next summer, but the Premier League side are hoping to secure his signature at a bargain price if Rangers are unable to tie him down to a new deal.

Reinforcements are likely to be necessary considering Forest's poor start to the season, and the clubs around them will be hoping to strengthen too, so Cooper's side won't want to be left behind.

Read More: The ten best league finishes by promoted clubs in the Premier League era