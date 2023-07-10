West Ham United have previously enquired about Divock Origi, and David Moyes is a 'big fan' of the striker, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's no secret that the Hammers have struggled to find a striker who has shown consistency over the last few years.

West Ham United transfer news - Divock Origi

Origi, who is earning £87k-a-week at AC Milan, moved to the Italian club after his contract with Liverpool expired, not long after he won the Champions League with the Reds.

The Belgian striker only started 10 league games for Milan last season, as per FBref.

With Gianluca Scamacca struggling to make an impact at the London Stadium, playing just 926 league minutes for the Hammers, they could be in the market for a new centre forward this summer.

According to reports in Italy, Milan are willing to offer Origi as part of a deal to bring Scamacca back to his home country.

The Hammers have reportedly rejected the deal, possibly due to the fact that they want to make it work for Scamacca, which is no surprise considering the fee they paid for him to leave Sassuolo.

The Italian striker moved to the London Stadium for a fee of £35.5m last summer, according to Sky Sports.

What has Brown said about Origi?

Brown has suggested that West Ham boss Moyes is a 'huge fan' of Origi and the Hammers have enquired about him in the past.

However, Brown adds that they are planning on keeping hold of Scamacca ahead of next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The interesting thing here is that Moyes is a really big fan of Origi. I think West Ham enquired about him before, and he does feel like someone who might fit quite well there.

"I think he's the kind of profile of centre forward with muscle, that can press, and hold the ball up, that I think West Ham need in the system that Moyes plays.

"So, if that genuinely is on the table, that might make West Ham think again, but from what I understand, they want to make a success of Gianluca Scamacca.

"So you know, it's possible they try and make a move for Origi if he's been made available in addition, so we will see."

Who else are West Ham targeting in attack?

Further reports in Italy have claimed that Inter Milan attacker Joaquin Correa is a target for West Ham.

It could be a bit of an underwhelming move for Hammers fans, with the 28-year-old scoring just four goals in 41 games for the Italian club last season, as per Transfermarkt.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have claimed that West Ham have firmed up their interest in Habib Diallo.

There's certainly options for Moyes and his recruitment team to solve their forward problems, but they could have other priorities in the opening few weeks of the summer transfer window.

West Ham's focus at the moment is likely to be trying to find a replacement for Declan Rice, who is close to joining fellow Premier League side Arsenal.