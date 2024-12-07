Key Takeaways DIY defeated Motor City Machine Guns to become two-time WWE Tag Team Champions after a planned match with The Street Profits was changed at the last minute.

Johnny Gargano turned heel by giving Chris Sabin a low-blow, which was the pivotal point of the match.

Gargano and Ciampa faked a rift between them to execute a heel turn strategy leading to their championship win.

The WWE Tag Team Championships switched hands on WWE SmackDown! after DIY defeated the Motor City Machine Gun during their title match on Friday night. With the win, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are now two-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

MCMG was supposedly scheduled to take on The Street Profits for the championship. But Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were attacked backstage earlier in the show. While SmackDown GM Nick Aldis tried to solve the situation, Gargano came in and suggested they fight for the titles instead. As the fighting champions that they are, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley agreed to do the match with their good friend. Unfortunately, that ended up being costly for the now former champs.

DIY Turn Heel To Win WWE Tag Team Championships

Gargano and Ciampa are now two-time champs

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like there was a rift brewing between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The latter, in particular, had been channeling his more aggressive self, while telling his tag team partner what to do. During the previous episode of SmackDown, Ciampa pushed Gargano to the ground. Signs pointed toward a DIY split. But it seems like everything that transpired between the two was a ruse so that they could climb to the top once again.

Evidenced by the gold back on their waists, DIY's plan certainly worked to perfection, especially during their tag team title match. It seemed like DIY was done for after Gargano finally had enough of Ciampa's abusive actions and pushed his partner down. With the two not on the same page, Motor City Machine Gun seemed on their way to retaining their titles.

That is until Gargano hit Sabin with a low blow, while Ciampa distracted the referee from behind. Shelley was stunned by the actions of his supposed friend and questioned why he made the illegal move. Gargano then hit Shelley with a superkick to take him out of the match and this allowed DIY to take advantage. Gargano and Ciampa then hit Sabin with a Meeting In The Middle to once again become tag team champs.

This heel turn from DIY appears to follow The New Day's route from WWE Raw earlier this week. Much like Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Ciampa and Gargano haven't been seeing eye-to-eye over the past few months. But as they showed, this was all part of DIY's master plan to once again regain their spot atop SmackDown's tag team division.