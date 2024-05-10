Highlights GM Ryan Poles revamped the Bears with rookie and veteran WRs, making the offense a formidable threat.

Receivers in Chicago are in a friendly competition for 1K yards, led by veteran D.J. Moore.

Moore's top-tier performance in 2023 makes Chicago's offense promising for the upcoming season.

For nearly a decade, the Chicago Bears have been more or less one of the more irrelevant teams in the NFL. Having won just 63 games over the course of the last 10 seasons, "da Bears" have been in hibernation for quite some time.

Chicago GM, Ryan Poles, deserves some credit heading into his third season at the helm. Not only did the Bears land one of the most highly touted QB prospects in recent memory, they also managed to provide him with a respectable assortment of weaponry.

Already having a definitive WR1 in D.J. Moore, the Bears decided to double-dip at the position, trading for an 11-year veteran in Keenan Allen, who has amassed over 10,000 receiving yards throughout his time in the NFL. Chicago didn't stop there.

By selecting Rome Odunze with the ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears have now established their receiving core as being one of the better ones in the league. While it's incredibly unlikely that he duplicates his collegiate success in the NFL, Odunze's 2023 numbers, when paired with his new-found teammates, paint a promising picture of this Chicago offense.

Bears WRs 2023 Stats Player Team Games Played Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns D.J. Moore Chicago Bears 17 96 1,364 8 Rome Odunze University of Washington 14 92 1,640 13 Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers 13 108 1,243 7

There is a surplus of young talent in Chicago now, and Caleb Williams is being given the keys to Cadillac. This trio of receivers is going to be incredibly fun to follow as the upcoming season unfolds, as each guy is capable of making a bid for the top spot in the pecking order.

Allen got shipped from the warm coast of L.A. for the harsh winters of Chicago, Odunze is looking to stand out from his draft class, and Moore just had the best season of his career. These are some of the narratives to consider prior to the start of the season.

The race to 1K is on in Chicago as the veterans and lone rookie look to create some healthy competition among each other.

First to Reach 1K Receiving Yards Prediction: D.J. Moore

Moore had a blistering start to the 2023 season

Allen and Odunze should both prove to be reliable targets for Williams, but make no mistake about it, this is still Moore's offense. Allen and Odunze will be looking to adapt throughout the season as they both find themselves in a new environment. Moore seems to have settled in perfectly since first debuting in Chicago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Caleb Williams is 5th all time in yards at USC and 4th in TD passes, but among QB's who have played less than three years for the Trojans, he is atop both lists with 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns. His rating of 169.2 is the best in school history of any quarterback with at least 100 attempts.

Not only should he see an improvement in QB play this year, but Moore is simply the wrong guy to challenge in a race to 1,000 receiving yards. After an incredible 230 receiving yard performance in Week 5, Moore had already hit the halfway point for the season with 531 receiving yards.

By the time Chicago had concluded its 12th game of the season, he had already accumulated 1,003 receiving yards. This is a tremendous spot for a rookie as talented as Odunze, as he gets to work behind two elite veterans, but of the two veterans, Moore is clearly the liveliest.

Moore has clearly entered the prime of his career, as the 2023 regular season was the dominant performance that he's given to date. Moore has firmly inserted himself in the top five WR discussion. Simply put, he's just a tier above the likes of Allen and Odunze at this point in time.

The Bears may finally be on the cusp of playoff contention, something that the city of Chicago hasn't seen since 2011, and that's largely in part thanks to the current administration in their front office.

There's a glimmer of hope in the Windy City for the first time in a long time, and it will be sheltered by D.J. Moore and Caleb Williams.

