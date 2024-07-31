Highlights DJ Moore agrees to a $110 million extension with the Bears, with $82.6M guaranteed.

Moore's deal marks the first time in NFL history a player will have guaranteed money in the first 10 years of their career.

Chicago secures Moore as their top receiver, amidst record-breaking NFL wide receiver salaries.

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a four-year extension with wide receiver D.J. Moore, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is worth $110 million over four years ($27.5 million annual average), with $82 million guaranteed.

Schefter also noted that this marks the first time in NFL history that a player has the first 10 of his career years guaranteed.

Moore was a first round pick of the Carolina Panthers back in 2018 (24th overall) and was traded to Chicago prior to the 2023 draft, with the Panthers moving up to draft Bryce Young first overall.

What Does Moore's Deal Mean For The Wide Receiver Market?

This offseason has seen several wide receivers approach $30 million a year in salary.

D.J. Moore is expected to be Chicago's top receiver for the next several years, even though the team added Keenan Allen in free agency and drafted Rome Odunze ninth overall.

As we've seen this offseason, wide receivers are getting paid more than ever before. Moore's current deal in Chicago runs two more seasons, and his $27.5 million average annual salary, starting in 2026, will move him up to the NFL's group of highest paid receivers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Jefferson signed the NFL's most lucrative WR contract in history this offseaosn, inking a four-year extension with Minnesota worth $140 million, with $110 million guaranteed.

Moore's deal doesn't quite match his division rival Justin Jefferson's, but it's definitely in line with the market value we've seen this offseason.

Wide Receiver Contract Extensions Signed This Offseason Player Team Contract Details Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 4 years, $140 million Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 4 years, $120 million A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles 3 years, $96 million Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 3 years, $84.75 million Nico Collins Houston Texans 3 years, $72.75 million

Moore's production hasn't quite reached the level of Jefferson and St. Brown, with both receivers being in the NFC North, but the Bears are obviously counting on Caleb Williams' potential as a passer to elevate Moore into the NFL's group of elite receivers.

Moore Has Been Very Productive, Despite Below Average QB Play

Moore had a career year in Chicago last year, and should only get better in the Bears' new-look offense.

After five seasons in Carolina, Moore had the best offensive season of his career with the Bears last year.

D.J. Moore's Career Stats Year Team Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2018 CAR 55 788 2 2019 CAR 87 1175 4 2020 CAR 66 1193 4 2021 CAR 93 1157 4 2022 CAR 63 888 7 2023 CHI 96 1364 8

Moore has managed to be a very productive receiver despite usually getting below average play at quarterback.

His starting QBs in his career have included:

Cam Newton

Kyle Allen

Sam Darnold

Teddy Bridgewater

Baker Mayfield

It should be noted that Newton had regressed heavily as a passer by the time Moore arrived in Carolina, and Baker Mayfield was at perhaps the lowest point of his career in Carolina back in 2022.

After decades of being known as a defense-first franchise, the Bears are showing that they've entered a new era, and will be investing in offense, as per the NFL's trend.

Moore's deal is now the largest in Chicago's franchise history, which is saying something, given the long history behind the Bears.

Chicago's offensive core is secured with Moore's extension

Bears GM Ryan Poles now has his offensive core locked up for several years to come, with Moore, Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and Darnell Wright all under contract for at least four more years.

There are still several wide receivers expected to sign extensions at some point, including CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk, though those contract negotiations have stalled with their respective teams.

How will Moorre's signing impact impending deals for other receivers waiting for their big payday?

