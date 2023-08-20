Leeds United could be in the market for a defender this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about a potential pursuit of Djed Spence.

The Yorkshire club missed out on a right-back earlier in the transfer window.

Leeds United transfer news – Latest

Leeds looked set to sign former Norwich City defender Max Aarons this month, with a medical to take place ahead of a move to Elland Road.

However, as per The Athletic, Bournemouth swooped in and hijacked the deal, with the transfer now complete.

When a Premier League club comes knocking, unfortunately for Leeds, it’s difficult for Championship sides to compete.

However, it’s clear to see that Daniel Farke is looking to strengthen at right-back this summer, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them target an alternative.

Leeds will have multiple different areas of the pitch to bring in reinforcements, with the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, and Robin Koch all departing on loan.

The Championship club will be desperate to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, so we could see a busy end to the window for Leeds.

The MailOnline has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur could allow defender Spence to leave before the window slams shut in September, and now journalist Jones has given his verdict on the prospect of Leeds taking advantage.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

Jones has suggested that after missing out on Aarons, we could see Leeds look to explore the situation of Spence this summer.

The journalist adds that Spence has a lot of competition at right-back at Spurs, so they could end up letting him leave.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah I think in the light of the Max Aarons move not working out it seems like a good idea to explore the situation with Spence. There’s huge competition at right-back at Spurs, and while there’s been a resistance to letting him out so far, I think that might have to change at the very end of the window. Both Leeds and Southampton should probably be interested in something like that if it came about.” Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Leeds?

As mentioned, we could see the Whites looking to reinforce multiple different areas of the pitch during the summer transfer window.

So far, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, and Joe Rodon have arrived through the door at Elland Road, but Farke could be in the market for more.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds might struggle to secure the signature of Everton striker Tom Cannon, but he can understand why they’re looking to sign the youngster.

A striker could be one of Leeds’ priorities, with Patrick Bamford struggling for fitness in recent years.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Swansea City forward Joel Piroe is a target for Leeds, but his price tag could be a stumbling block.

It could be a busy few weeks for Leeds in the transfer market.