Highlights Tottenham's Djed Spence is set to remain at the club, despite the expectation being that he would leave earlier this summer.

Spence is set to compete with Pedro Porro, with Emerson Royal on the verge of a move to AC Milan.

Keeping Spence means more resources can be allocated to strengthening the midfield, with Manuel Locatelli linked with a move.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence could now be set to stay at the club for the upcoming season, having been previously expected to leave in what is a 'huge U-turn', according to Football Insider.

Spence endured two disappointing loan spells last season, making just seven appearances for Leeds, before being shipped to Genoa for the second half of the campaign, where he started just eight Serie A games. Reports had emerged earlier this summer suggesting that the right-back was surplus to requirements and that Genoa were 'in talks' to secure the player on a cut-price deal.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Ange Postecoglou has opened the door for a return to North London, pledging opportunities to Spence in the upcoming season. The 24-year-old is now expected to deputise first choice Pedro Porro, with Emerson Royal's £12.8 million move to AC Milan close to being completed.

Spence to Stay at Spurs

The defender will compete with Porro

Developing through Fulham's academy, Spence joined Middlesbrough in 2018, where he broke through into first team football. Making 70 appearances for Boro, the full-back caught the eye during a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 season, thriving in the East Midlands side's promotion campaign.

Subsequently earning a move to Tottenham in a £20 million deal, Spence has struggled to garner regular minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Making just six appearances for the Lilywhites, the former England under-21 international has been shipped out on temporary stints to three different clubs, failing to establish himself as the definitive first choice on all three occasions.

Despite being dubbed 'outstanding' after an encouraging cameo at Elland Road last season, the former Rennes loanee ultimately hasn't been able to build on the promising season at the City Ground. However, Football Insider insist that he will now get his opportunity to play a meaningful role at Tottenham, with Postecoglou opting for an internal replacement for Emerson Royal.

The Brazilian right-back has joined AC Milan in a move that would leave Porro as the only senior option at the Australian head coach's disposal. However, instead of forking out on a back-up to Porro, Postecoglou is prepared to give Spence the reins as the deputy to the Spaniard.

While minutes may still be hard to come by for Spence, with Porro dominating the right-back position last season, starting 35 Premier League games, the allure of playing Europa League football may be a more attractive career option than returning to Genoa permanently.

Spence's Championship Statistics 2021/22 Appearances 39 Goals 2 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 75.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.17 Key Passes Per 90 1.03 Progressive Carries Per 90 4.46 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.09

Spurs Chasing Locatelli

The North Londoners are willing to offer £20.5m

With an internal right-back deputy found, greater resources can be allocated to bolstering Spurs' midfield, an area of the pitch Postecoglou is keen on strengthening. The former Celtic manager is eager to find someone who can play alongside James Maddison and Yves Bissouma, with teenager Archie Gray expected to settle in slowly.

Manuel Locatelli has been identified as a potential cheap acquisition, with the Italian possibly out of favour at Juventus after they signed Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram. The North London outfit are reportedly prepared to offer £20.5 million to sign Locatelli, a proposal which may prove too difficult for new boss Thiago Motta to turn down.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/09/2024