Rafael Nadal confirmed on Thursday that he will call time on his legendary tennis career next month. The 38-year-old will hang up his racket after representing Spain in the Davis Cup finals.

The announcement may have been on the horizon for some time, with Nadal battling a number of injuries in recent years, but that hasn't prevented an outpouring of tributes for the Spaniard. Chief among those to acknowledge Nadal's immense contributions to the sport was his long-time rival Novak Djokovic, who penned a touching message on Instagram.

The pair contested their first Grand Slam final in 2010 at the US Open, where Nadal came out on top. He would go on to win 22 Grand Slam titles in his career, with only Djovkovic (24) winning more.

Throughout their career, the two faced each other 60 times, with the Serbian just about leading the series with 31 wins to Nadal’s 29. The pair have faced each other in nine Grand Slam finals, with Nadal winning that category 5-4. One of those nine finals was the famous 2012 Australian Open final, which lasted five hours and fifty-three minutes.

Djokovic eventually won the five-set thriller in what is seen by many as the greatest Australian Open final of all time and one of the greatest Grand Slam finals ever. The second slide on the Serbian’s Instagram post was a photo of the two players after their gruelling matchup.

"Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport," began Djokovic.

"You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades."

The 37-year-old continued: "Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general. Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player."

While Serbia missed out on qualification for the Davis Cup finals in Malaga after losing to Slovakia in February, Djokovic insisted that he will still be present at the tournament, so he can honour Nadal in person.

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam results Grand Slam Best result Australian Open W (2009, 2022) French Open W (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022) Wimbledon W (2008, 2010) US Open W (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

"Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career." The final tournament of Nadal's career will see him represent Spain in the Davis Cup finals, which take place between the 19th and 24th of November.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Nadal has won the Davis Cup four times in his career (2004, 2009, 2011 and 2019).

Spain face a tough task despite being on home soil, with nations such as Italy, Argentina and the USA all competing for glory. Rafa will need to roll back the years next month if he is to secure a fairytale ending to his career.