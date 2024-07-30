Highlights Ever since being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf has developed into an excellent receiver.

Metcalf has been both solid and consistent, but he hasn't quite established himself as a true elite receiver just yet.

Let's take a look at Metcalf's career as a whole, and see if he might have what it takes to elevate himself into the elite category at his position.

The Seattle Seahawks used the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to select D.K. Metcalf. Ever since then, Metcalf has developed into a very solid receiver, and has put together some impressive seasons throughout his five years in the NFL.

During his time in Seattle, the franchise has seen quite a bit of change. Their old franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, left a couple of seasons into Metcalf's career, and Metcalf's head coach, Pete Carroll, one of the best coaches in franchise history, moved on from the position as well.

Through all of that change, Metcalf has been one of the few constants on the roster, and has remained a steady, reliable threat at the receiver position as the team has gone through a bit of a retooling period.

Once Wilson was traded, Metcalf's next quarterback became Geno Smith. Metcalf and Smith have worked pretty well together during their time in Seattle, and Smith recently spoke a bit about how he believes he can help Metcalf bring his career to an even higher level:

That’s my job to keep pushing him and that’s his job to keep coming and bringing it every single day... I’m just trying to push him and hopefully I can be the quarterback that he needs to unlock that.

Smith has seen some newfound success with the Seahawks, and part of that has been because of his ability to quickly develop chemistry with his star receiver, Metcalf. The two have quickly developed some chemistry, and it's helped put Smith in position to have a career-year in 2024.

While Metcalf has been very solid for most of his NFL career, he hasn't quite established himself as an elite receiver yet. Smith mentioned that he wanted to be the quarterback to help Metcalf unlock the next threshold of his career, but can Metcalf accomplish that feat in 2024?

Let's take a look.

An Overview of Metcalf's Career

Let's take a walk through the impressive career Metcalf has put together so far.

(Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Metcalf was taken with the 64th overall pick, but there were several receivers taken before him in his draft class. Metcalf would go on to have a very impressive rookie season, making a lot of front offices around the league regret their decisions to pass on him.

Metcalf totaled exactly 900 receiving yards in his rookie season, with seven touchdowns, and 15.5 yards per catch. He caught 58 passes that year, and showed an ability to be consistent week in and week out, averaging over 50 receiving yards per game for the season.

During his second year in 2022, Metcalf really put the league on notice. He was nothing short of astonishing that season, racking up over 1,300 receiving yards, with 10 touchdowns and an improved 15.7 yards per reception.

One of his biggest improvements from year one to year two was his receptions total, as Metcalf would have 25 more receptions in his sophomore campaign, with 83 in total.

D.K. Metcalf's Career Statistics Stat Category Totals Games 82 Receptions 372 Receiving Yards 5,332 Yards per Reception 14.3 Receiving TD 43 Receiving Yards per Game 65.0

Unfortunately, Metcalf did take a small step back in 2021. He wasn't bad by any means, but he simply failed to repeat the same elite performance he had put together the year prior. During this season, Russell Wilson missed some time with an injury, and the offense was in disarray for a decent portion of the year.

Metcalf still managed to record 967 receiving yards on 75 receptions, as well as an impressive 12 touchdowns during that season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2020 season was arguably the best of Metcalf's career. During that season, Metcalf finished seventh in the league in receiving yards (1,303), eighth in receiving touchdowns (10) and 11th in yards per reception (15.7).

The 2022 and 2023 seasons were pretty similar for Metcalf. Those were the two seasons he spent with Smith at quarterback, and the two have proven to work pretty well together during those two years.

In 2022, Metcalf reached the century mark in receiving yards once again, with 1,048. He also had an impressive 90 receptions on the year, which is still a career-high for him up until this point.

In 2023, he really showed his ability to be a big-play threat. Although Metcalf had just 66 receptions on the season, he was excellent in terms of receiving yards, with 1,114, while picking up 16.9 yards per reception, which set a new career-high for him.

Can Metcalf Become an Elite Receiver in 2024?

If Metcalf can improve some small aspects of his game, the sky will be the limit for him in 2024.

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at his career as a whole, there might not seem like much to complain about.

That's because there isn't much at all. There have only been two seasons in Metcalf's career in which he hasn't reached the 1,000-yard threshold for receiving yards, and those were his rookie season, and the 2021 season, in which his starting quarterback missed some time with an injury.

Aside from that, Metcalf has been spectacular. He was named an All-Pro in 2020, and has made the Pro Bowl twice as well. Metcalf has also reached 1,000 receiving yards in two consecutive seasons now, a feat he's accomplishing for the first time in his career.

Now, there is one way that Metcalf could elevate himself into the elite side of the position. He just needs to get the ball more.

Metcalf has shown he has what it takes to make plays with the ball in his hands, as he finished fifth in the league in yards per reception in 2023. However, Metcalf put together an otherwise excellent season with just 66 receptions that year.

Why Haven't Metcalf's Numbers Been Higher?

Will the Seahawks prioritize getting Metcalf the ball in new OC Ryan Grubb's system?

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The fact of the matter is, Metcalf just isn't getting the ball enough to make as much of a difference as he potentially could. In 2023, Metcalf's 66 receptions were the 46th-most in the league, while his 55.5% catch percentage came in 178th place.

We'll see if first-year Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb can unlock not only Metcalf's potential, but Seattle's offense as a whole.

Former Seahawks WR Michael Bumpus joined Mina Kimes on the Four Down Territory and said he could easily see Metcalf bumping his numbers up this season with some simple adjustments.

I think you see a body like that and you say, ‘OK, outside, get vertical. He can do that, but I think the more you cross the field, the more chaos you cause... I’m looking at the charts, I’m looking at the film, it makes complete sense. I mean, this could get DK another 200, 300 yards this year. We’ll see.

If the Seahawks can get the ball into Metcalf's hands quicker and more consistently, he could really start to establish himself as one of the more dominant receivers in the league as a whole.

Either way, Smith's comments should be encouraging for Seahawks fans. It sounds like Smith wants to get the most out of his star receiver, which would do wonders for the Seahawks' offense as a whole.

The Seahawks have the potential to make some noise in 2024, but they might need Metcalf to take his game to another level to do so.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.