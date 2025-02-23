The punch statistics and scorecards have been posted for the high-stakes rematch between light heavyweight bangers Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

The 175-pound fighters collided on Saturday, the 22nd of February as part of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia, atop a boxing card that featured other prominent battles, including Joseph Parker's thumping knockout win over late replacement opponent Martin Bakole.

While the first fight between Beterbiev and Bivol was close, with the former annexing the latter's world title to become the undisputed champion at the weight, Bivol developed further and adapted for the second fight, and had — per the punch stats — done more than enough to warrant a decision on the judges' scorecard.

Punch Stats & Scorecards Show Who Deserved to Win in Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Battle

Though Beterbiev threw more shots, he was outlanded by the more accurate Bivol