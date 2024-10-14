Dmitry Bivol’s ex-wife Ekaterina held nothing back as she reacted to hearing the judges' scorecards for her former husband's showdown with Artur Beterbiev in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. The two rivals contested an absorbing fight, which went the full 12-round distance.

In a battle to determine which man would become the first undisputed light heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, Beterbiev secured a majority decision win on the scorecards. The ringside judges scored the fight 114-114, 115-113 and 116-112 in Beterbiev’s favour.

Artur Beterbiev staged a late rally in the fight, unanimously winning the final three rounds on every judges' scorecard to win the bout.

While many expressed their disgust at the verdict, Ekaterina Bivol could have been happier, celebrating the result as though the win was all her own. She streamed her immediate response for the world to see - and you can check it out below.

Dmitry Bivol's Ex-Wife Couldn't Hide her Delight after Artur Beterbiev's Victory

She had a savage message for her former husband afterwards

In the immediate aftermath of the decision, Ekaterina smiled and waved her arms in celebration. Per Marca, she aimed a six-word rant at her former husband:

"Karma caught up with this a******!"

The pair first met on a flight in 2007 - long before Dmitry was a world-famous boxer. They married in 2013 and have two sons together, but confirmed their separation last year. Such is Ekaterina's dislike of Dmitry at this point that she was willing to share details of long-standing injuries that Bivol suffers with in order to help Beterbiev before the fight.

There's no indication that Artur accepted that offer, but that didn't stop Ekaterina from praising the new undisputed light heavyweight world champion on his victory.

"Artur, Artur, yes! God, God thank you. Artur, I congratulate you."

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol judges' scorecards Manuel Oliver Palomo Glenn Feldman Pavel Kardyni Rounds Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Round 1 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 2 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 3 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 4 9 10 9 10 10 9 Round 5 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 6 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 7 9 10 10 9 10 9 Round 8 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 9 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 10 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 11 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 12 10 9 10 9 10 9 Total 114 114 115 113 116 112

The ringside judges at Kingdom Arena favoured Beterbiev's pressing style over Bivol's punch accuracy as the clash of styles made for a fight that was difficult to score. Among those who weren't happy with the judges' verdict was Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, who has insisted that he will do all he can to make a rematch between the pair in early 2025. Both fighters have indicated that they would be open to a sequel.

Someone who will be pushing hard for that rematch is Bivol's promoter, Eddie Hearn, who believes his fighter was robbed on the cards. Hearn even went as far as to say that judge Pavel Kardyni should never work in the role again. While the Matchroom boss has no say on which officials are appointed on fight night, it is unlikely that Kardyni will be invited back to judge a second fight between Beterviev and Bivol.

Bivol - who lost for the first time in his career against Beterbiev - can't get his unbeaten record back in a rematch. However, he could still achieve his dream of being the undisputed world champion, a distinction that many believe he already deserves after Saturday's fight.