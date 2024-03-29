Highlights The Houston Rockets are playing faster and have improved since Alperen Sengun went down with a knee injury.

Jalen Green is more involved after Sengun's injury and has unlocked a new level of talent over the last ten games.

Sengun is a potential trade piece for a star player with a team that wants to pivot toward a rebuild.

The Houston Rockets are now 8-0 since star center Alperen Sengun suffered a devastating leg injury that’s threatening to cut his 2023-24 campaign short.

Playing faster at both ends, the Rockets are flying around the court. On the season, Houston has run just 4.14 miles per hour, 25th in the NBA. Over the last eight games, the Rockets have run 4.22 miles per hour, tied for 15th in the NBA in that time. Jalen Green is attacking more, averaging 11.1 drives per game compared to 9.4 drives per game on the season.

Rockets Different Without Sengun

Ime Udoka disagrees, but the Rockets have changed

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka may not believe the team's recent play has anything to do with Sengun being out.

However, he also notes that the team has been playing at a quicker pace as of late. To that point, Sengun ranks in the bottom three of Rockets players in speed, running 3.88 miles per hour. Conversely, the rookie that’s been starting ever since Sengun went down ranks in the top-four of Rockets players in speed. Amen Thompson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, runs 4.37 miles per hour on the court.

As a result, Udoka’s own words and the statistical evidence seem to contradict his overarching sentiment.

In Udoka’s opinion, Green is getting the same looks as before, but he’s just playing better. In a vacuum that may be true. He’s shooting from the same areas and has the same scoring profile as he had before Sengun’s. However, over the past couple of months, he’s shot the ball with better balance and driven to the rim with more patience. That being said, the ball is in his hands far more and that puts him in a better rhythm.

On the season, Green ranks third on the Rockets with 58.7 touches per game. Over the past eight games, he’s had 66.9 touches per game, second on the team. On the season, Green ranks third with 42.3 passes received per game. Over the past eight games, he’s received 48.4 passes per game, second on the team. Lastly, on the season, just 58.1 percent of Green’s field goals have been unassisted. In the past eight games, 71.9 percent of his field goals have been unassisted.

Jalen Green More Involved Category 2023-24 Season Last 8 Games Touches Per Game 58.7 66.9 Passes Received Per Game 42.3 48.4 Unassisted Field Goals 58.1% 71.9%

It’s unlikely that this has anything to do with Sengun either, as Sengun is the team’s primary offensive option when he plays. The Rockets typically run their offense through the Turkish pivot. Because Fred VanVleet is the primary ball-handler and facilitator, Green is then third in the pecking order. If Dillon Brooks is off to a good start offensively or if Green gets off to a slow start, he’s dropped down to fourth.

Udoka considers this balance. It’s also more evidence of Green being used differently than he is now. In every game, Green is the primary scoring option. The team runs offense through him. With a two-way playmaker in Thompson starting in Sengun’s place, he also now has a fastbreak dance partner.

Is Sengun a Potential Trade Piece?

Sengun may be the perfect trade chip for a star player

With all of that said, amid the Rockets’ recent streak, has Sengun become a potential trade piece for Houston?

There are likely teams already monitoring the situation in Houston, especially after Udoka’s comments. Many franchises would love to get their hands on an up-and-coming star with the ability to impact the game in every way. As Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic continues his reign on top and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama looks like the next face of the NBA, there may be no better time to be a skilled big man.

The Rockets could get a stupendous offer for Sengun.

A first-round pick won’t be enough for Houston unless they have a specific player they believe could change the game for them this offseason.

Our latest mock draft has them selecting Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter, a fast riser on draft boards due to his shooting and scoring ability. To that point, Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. are above-average catch-and-shoot threats this season. Yet, Brooks and Smith both shoot under 35 percent from three for their career. Meanwhile, Walter has made 34.1 percent of his threes in his collegiate career, which is about average.

However, in what's one of the less popular drafts, Houston may swing for the No. 1 pick. Such a selection could allow them to draft Perth center Alexandre Sarr, whose blend of athleticism, fluidity, defensive mastery, and guard skills at 7-foot-1 makes him an interesting prospect for any team. For the Rockets, his defensive skillset fits exactly what Udoka wants in a center.

Ron Holland, another top draft prospect, is another interesting prospect. His floor is high due to his motor. His ceiling is high due to his all-around upside. Lastly, his athleticism blends well with the Rockets’ fast pace.

Sengun, Sarr, Holland, & Knecht Stats — Per 36 Minutes (2023-24) Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3P% Alperen Sengun 23.4 10.4 5.5 1.3 0.8 53.7 29.7 Alexandre Sarr 19.2 9.0 2.1 0.9 3.1 50.0 27.6 Ron Holland 22.0 7.5 3.3 2.6 1.0 46.0 24.0 Ja'Kobe Walter 18.0 5.5 1.8 1.3 0.3 37.6 34.1

In any case, if Houston does move Sengun, it’ll likely be for a star-caliber player. Looking around the league, that could lead to them landing a veteran like Paul George if the All-Star swingman can’t agree to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers. Because of George’s ability to play both wing and forward spots, he could be the best fit in Houston.

Rockets Post-Trade Starting Lineup Option G G F F C Sixth Man Option 1A Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Paul George Amen Thompson Jabari Smith Dillon Brooks Option 1B Amen Thompson Jalen Green Paul George Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Fred VanVleet Option 2A Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Brandon Ingram Amen Thompson Jabari Smith Dillon Brooks Option 2B Amen Thompson Jalen Green Brandon Ingram Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Fred VanVleet

The New Orleans Pelicans might believe Sengun to be a younger and better version of Jonas Valanciunas, who will be a free agent this offseason. This could lead to a swap of Sengun and Brandon Ingram, who may be the most expendable of the Pelicans’ Big Three. Ingram doesn’t help the Rockets defensively like George would. However, he’s a volume-scoring shot-creator and playmaker who would form a formidable pair with Green on the wing.

In the end, it’s unlikely that the Rockets will seriously entertain trade calls about Sengun. It’s even less likely that a deal gets made. Nonetheless, there’s a possibility that the thought of trading Sengun to capitalize on their momentum has crossed their minds.