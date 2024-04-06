Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are going through their worst stretch of the season at the worst time.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers expressed his concern amid their three-game losing streak.

The Bucks must address their issues if they want to make a deep run in the postseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks are slumping at the wrong time. After losing back-to-back games to the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, two teams near the bottom of the league standings, the Bucks dropped another one to the Toronto Raptors, who entered Friday night with a 15-game losing streak.

Though Milwaukee played without franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, that should not be an excuse for the No. 2 seed in the East to lose to a Raptors team that has not won a game since March 3rd.

Bucks Are Going Through Their Worst Stretch of the Season

Three straight losses to bottom-dwelling teams

With the Bucks going through perhaps their worst stretch of the season just over a week before the playoffs, Milwaukee's head coach Doc Rivers admitted that he and his team are feeling the heaviness with the way they have been playing as of late.

"I'm frustrated and they're frustrated. I guess that's a good thing. But that's not gonna get you anywhere. Frustration gets you nowhere. We gotta work ourselves through this. You can feel it... One of the officials even said, 'Man, you can feel the heaviness of your team right now.' And that happens and we have to play ourselves through it." – Doc Rivers

Apart from losing to Washington and Memphis in back-to-back games, the Bucks have lost five of their last six games overall. Despite its slump, Milwaukee is still clinging on to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-30 record.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and New York Knicks could still sneak past them if they continue their losing ways to end the campaign. Cleveland is just one game behind Milwaukee, while New York and Orlando are both two games back.

Milwaukee Bucks - 3-Game Losing Streak Stats Category Losing Streak Season Average PTS 108.3 119.9 ORTG 108.0 118.0 DRTG 114.2 114.9 NRTG -6.3 3.1 FG% 42.5 48.8 3PT% 30.6 37.3

Milwaukee's remaining schedule isn't doing them any favors either. Though three of their last five games are at home, all of them are against playoff teams. The Bucks' upcoming game against the Knicks this Sunday could have some major implications in the East standings. Likewise, they also have two more games versus the Magic, which could also affect the seeding come playoff time.

Milwaukee's other two remaining games are against the top-seeded Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"It's the Mental Toughness"

Can the Bucks iron out their issues with five games remaining in the season?

The Bucks haven't been fully healthy over their last three outings. Damian Lillard missed Milwaukee's three outings prior to Friday due to a strained right adductor, while Antetokoumpo was out against the Raptors with a left hamstring strain. Though injuries have been an issue as of late, that isn't Doc Rivers' main concern. Rather, Rivers is more worried about his team's demeanor and mental toughness heading into the postseason.

“I would say that’s more…. The health, we’re gonna be fine. When we get to the playoffs, everybody will be fine health-wise. It’s the mental toughness... You gotta keep playing through it. And it’s my job to get them through that. Maybe that’s my biggest job. But we have to play through stuff.” – Doc Rivers

Rivers also said he needs to do better in getting his team to play with the right mindset. The Bucks fired rookie head coach Adrian Griffin and hired the NBA champion coach to get a more experienced voice in the locker room. However, his 15-16 record as Milwaukee's coach suggests he hasn't been able to get through his team.

With five games remaining in the regular season, the clock is ticking for Rivers and the Bucks to set things straight.