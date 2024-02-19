Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks have posted a 3-7 record under new head coach Doc Rivers and lost ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

At All-Star Media Day, Rivers said that the job of coaching Milwaukee has been more difficult than he had anticipated.

The team's lack of effort was highlighted by the coach after a recent loss to the Grizzlies.

As far as snagging a head-coaching job midseason goes, Doc Rivers did about as well as an NBA play-caller possibly can when he was hired by the Milwaukee Bucks in late January.

Not only did the club come preloaded with a pair of future Hall of Famers in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, as well as a stellar supporting cast, but it was already in the mix for a top-three playoff seed and a potential Finals run.

That's not to say, though, that it has been all sunshine and roses for the longtime coach and 1988 NBA All-Star. On the contrary, Rivers' latest move from the broadcast booth back to the sidelines has been a daunting endeavor.

Here's what the Bucks coach told reporters at Saturday's All-Star Media Day about rejoining the fray when he did:

"It was going to be hard regardless but taking a job when you're about to go on the toughest road trip of the season is not the smartest decision. I even (asked the team), 'Can we wait till All-Star Break?' It would've been a lot nicer. [...] "The organization felt strongly that a change needed to made defensively and things like that, and that's what we're doing. The problem is, while you're doing that, you're in the middle of the season on the toughest trip that you're on. And then, three or four of those games, two of your key players are out. So, it is what it is."

Rivers went on to say that he had spent all of four days in Milwaukee so far and that the job had been more difficult than he anticipated. And the returns so far have backed that assessment.

Milwaukee in tailspin since Rivers took over

Bucks and their new coach are still figuring things out

Over his first 10 games at the helm for the Bucks, the team has posted a 3-7 record and gone from being within four games of the East-leading Boston Celtics to trailing by 8.5 games and falling into third place in the conference (where the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are suddenly nipping at their heels).

That paltry mark doesn't fully tell the tale, either. Statistically, Milwaukee has been in a rough spot in multiple key areas in the early Rivers era.

Milwaukee Bucks - 2023-24 Split Category Pre-Rivers Since Hiring Record 32-14 3-7 Net Rating 4.0 -1.7

In games played since Jan. 29, the Bucks have scored just 111.9 points per 100 possessions, a number that ranks 24th league-wide over that stretch. Meanwhile, the team ranks 23rd in rebounding percentage (48.2) and 23rd in opponent three-point shooting (38.4).

Perhaps more disconcerting than the numbers, though, has been a perceived lack of effort from Bucks players.

Said Rivers, following the team's stunning, pre-break loss to the Memphis Grizzlies: "We had some guys here and we had some guys in Cabo."

The Bucks will have a pair of difficult matchups coming out of the break, squaring off with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sixers in consecutive road bouts.