Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers deserves a lot of praise but two weaknesses him the job as his side crashed out of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport.

Philadelphia went 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series, but the Celtics won two straight games to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. After the 76ers were eliminated, it was revealed that Rivers was fired as their head coach with still two years left on his deal.

Medina says Rivers doesn't deserve all the blame

Although Rivers had led the 76ers to the playoffs once again, the playoff failure was a big reason why Rivers was fired. Mark Medina claims Rivers has a track record of failing to get his best players up for the biggest games, while his teams also lack the 'chemistry' to win championships. He told GiveMeSport:

"Doc Rivers doesn't deserve the sole blame here. I think primarily it comes down to the players with either player availability with their injuries, or them not playing the right way. But, as much as Doc Rivers I think deserves a lot of praise for managing personalities and having the pedigree of a former coach that knows the game, his weaknesses is that he doesn't always get his guys ready to play in those pivotal playoff games and that inevitably, when you look at his time with the Clippers, his time with the Sixers, his teams don't always have the right chemistry that's needed to win championships. Some of that's on the players in the NBA, but it's also on the head coach and bringing the best out of that group."

What's next for Rivers?

In his coaching career, Doc Rivers has struggled in pivotal games as his teams have dropped to 16-33 when they have three wins in a seven-game series, which is a win percentage of just 32.7%. As well, Rivers has blown a 3-1 series lead three times, four 3-2 series leads, one 2-0 series lead, and have lost at home in Game 7 four times.

Although Rivers has had playoff failure, he still is one of the best coaches in the NBA who can turn teams around and set a good culture for young sides, so perhaps his best move is to find a non-playoff team. But Rivers is 61 years old and has been coaching every year since 1999-00, so there is a chance that he takes a year off from coaching.