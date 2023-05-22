Doc Rivers has been an NBA head coach since 1999-00 but NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that he won't be seen as elite.

Rivers has coached multiple playoff teams and won the NBA title in 2007-08 with the Boston Celtics in his fourth year there. However, that is his only NBA Championship, which is a bit of a surprise as ever since he took over Boston, Rivers has only coached playoff-caliber teams.

Recently, Rivers was relieved of his duties as Philadelphia 76ers head coach after his side crashed out of the playoffs.

In Rivers' coaching career, a common theme for him has been playoff failure. He has blown numerous 3-1 series leads and several 3-2 series leads, including this past year when his Philadelphia 76ers lost two straight to the Boston Celtics to lose in the second round. He was fired by the 76ers just days later.

According to NBA writer Mark Medina, Rivers' playoff failure will prevent him from being considered a truly elite coach.

"I think it's a mixed bag. I think that he's going to always be looked at as a good coach, but I don't think he's going to be looked at as an elite head coach, whether it's a Gregg Popovich, or a Phil Jackson or Erik Spoelstra or Steve Kerr, he only won one NBA championship a while it's very hard for any coaches to win multiple championships, it's the way that he's lost playoff series.

"He's coached some really talented teams, like the 'Lob City' Clippers with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. He's coached another era of the Clippers the first season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and obviously this Philadelphia's 76ers team with Joel Embiid and James Harden."

Rivers' next step

Currently, Doc Rivers is not a head coach of any NBA team as he was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after just three seasons. In all three years, Philadelphia lost in the second round of the playoffs, which cost Rivers his job.

As of right now, Rivers does not have any interviews scheduled but several NBA teams have job openings and as Medina says, Rivers is still a good coach who can turn a team around. But, whether Rivers plans to coach next season is also uncertain. He has been coaching every year since 1999 and it wouldn't be surprising if he decided to take a year off.