Doc Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks on January 26, following a brief spell as an informal consultant for the team. The appointment has been followed by a month of passive-aggressive chaos.

The move continued a thread of Rivers inheriting rosters with elite, title-contending potential, which began when he and his 2008 NBA Championship ring fled a re-building Boston Celtics for Los Angeles, to coach the LA Clippers.

Expectations are high for the Bucks, whose summer acquisition of Damian Lillard gave them the star power alongside franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo to contend for a title and, as far as fans are concerned, settle for nothing less.

Only seven coaches have taken the helm in more NBA regular season games than Rivers, who has coached 1,100, so it’s no surprise that his signing offered an initial sense of stability to GM Jon Horst and his front office, but it hasn’t gone exactly to plan.

Rough start

The Bucks have struggled to perform since Doc’s arrival

Before Rivers coached his first Bucks game, the team sat 2nd in the Eastern Conference with a 32-14 record. They have since gone on a 3-7 run and dropped to 3rd, 8 ½ games behind the leading Celtics, and went into the All-Star break on a two-game losing skid. With the spotlight on their big-name squad and title hopes higher than ever, there are valid means for concern.

The situation Rivers walked into is worth mentioning. Griffin’s surprise early departure came at a time when the Bucks were already under-performing. Rivers took over with a rough schedule ahead and knowing that 14 of his first 20 games would be on the road. To add to that, he hasn’t been able to consistently field his favored starting lineup, due to ongoing injuries – most notably to Khris Middleton.

Milwaukee Bucks coached by Doc Rivers Date Opponent Score Record 29-Jan @ Denver L 113-107 32-15 31-Jan @ Portland L 119-116 32-16 03-Feb @ Dallas W 129-117 33-16 04-Feb @ Utah L 123-108 33-17 06-Feb @ Phoenix L 114-106 33-18 08-Feb vs Minnesota L 129-105 33-19 09-Feb vs Charlotte W 120-84 34-19 12-Feb vs Denver W 112-95 35-19 13-Feb vs Miami L 123-97 35-20 15-Feb @ Memphis L 113-110 35-21

The results haven’t been pretty, but what may concern fans even more is what is happening away from the court.

First impressions

Rivers has made some strange statements during the early stages of his time in the Cream City

Joining a team mid-season, without a summer to prepare and become familiar with your playing personnel or professional environment, is not ideal for any coach. That being said, an opportunity to lead some of the greatest players the league has ever seen, to the tune of $40m, would usually incite a positive reaction.

That wasn’t the case for Rivers, who started the most recent chapter in his coaching journey on a rather uninspiring note during his introductory press conference.

“I’ve never done this. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. I could tell you that just from the day and a half. But, it’s gonna be a challenge. It’s a challenge that I’m running towards. I gotta get organized quickly. Can’t try to do too much, too soon.”-Doc Rivers

Without a doubt, Rivers was establishing realistic expectations and anticipating knee-jerk reactions to the brutal schedule that awaited him, but paired with recent reflections on his hiring, the quote was a catalyst for an overarching sense of uncertainty surrounding his tenure thus far. The 62-year-old recently shared that he was confused by his hiring.

“I told them, ‘I don’t know why you’re doing this.’ They said ‘it doesn’t matter, we’ve done it now. We want you.’ That’s where I had the hesitation.”

Passing the Buck

With results going against the Bucks, Rivers has been openly critical of his players

When the Bucks were edged out 113-110 by the shorthanded Memphis Grizzles in the final game before All-Star weekend, Rivers was scathing about his team’s performance.

“We had some guys here, we had some guys in Cabo.”

The comments – suggesting that members of his team were already in vacation mode – may have been an off-hand, tongue-in-cheek remark, but depending on how you take it, it could also be seen as questioning the professionalism and judgment of certain individuals.

Shortly after the criticism, an ESPN article on the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade from the Clippers to the Oklahoma City Thunder quoted Rivers, as he publicly questioned his former star Kawhi Leonard, who was reportedly supportive of the decision to let go of the young talent to team up with Paul George.

“I even brought it up to Kawhi. ‘Are you sure? I think Shai’s going to be an amazing player. It may take a year or two, but I think you’re underestimating how good Shai’s going to be. I didn’t argue the decision or anything, but I brought it up. I just thought, is there any way we can do this deal without putting Shai in it?”

Another recent example of Rivers covering his tracks, but how necessary his on-record input was has been questioned. It reads as though good public PR is being prioritized over relationships with current and former players, one of whom has called Doc out.

JJ Redick – a current analyst and former Clipper – got to know Rivers and his coaching practices well during his four-year stint in L.A. The former sharpshooter accused Doc of making excuses and pinning blame on his players in the process.

“I’ve seen the trend now! I’ve seen it for years! The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard. Just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. But it’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus, there’s never accountability with that guy!”-JJ Redick

Redick’s words set the internet ablaze, while also inspiring retorts from the likes of Patrick Beverley and Doc’s son, Austin. The debate has filled plenty of space in the gap left in the NBA media schedule by the few days post-All-Star Game.

It would be naïve to suggest Doc hasn’t had his fair share of challenges with playing personnel. He endured plenty of off-court drama surrounding unavailable and under-performing star players, but with the talent at his disposal in L.A., Philadelphia, and now Milwaukee, even he would have hoped to navigate to the top of this difficult league more than once.

External factors come and go, but it will be interesting to see if Rivers can block out, or more importantly, stop creating the noise so that Milwaukee can turn a corner as the regular season resumes. The Bucks get a chance to do exactly that on Friday night, as they take on the in-form Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rivers himself will hope for a bit more peace and quiet, after surely one of the most tumultuous months of his coaching career.