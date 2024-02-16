Highlights The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a stunning upset victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, showcasing resilience and youthful energy.

The Grizzlies' relentless defensive effort proved that size isn't everything, as they out-rebounded the star-studded Bucks.

This win has implications for both teams, with the Grizzlies' youth showing potential for the future and the loss raising concerns about the Bucks' performance under Coach Doc Rivers.

In a stunning turn of events, the Memphis Grizzlies, despite being without key players, managed to secure a thrilling 113-110 upset victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The game unfolded as a showcase of resilience and youthful energy, with GG Jackson and Ziaire Williams each delivering career-high performances, scoring 27 points apiece.

The Grizzlies' 32nd starting lineup of the season, featuring Jordan Goodwin, Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama, and Trey Jemison, showcased a relentless defensive effort, proving size isn't everything.

No Bucks support around Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee's defense was nowhere to be found

The Grizzlies faced a formidable challenge from the two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite trailing by nine points heading into the final quarter, the Grizzlies fought back, with Jackson, Ziaire Williams, and Vince Williams Jr. making crucial baskets down the stretch. Jackson's 27 points tied his career high, showcasing his emergence as an essential scoring option off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies – Player Stats vs. Bucks Players Points FGA/M 3PA/M GG Jackson 27 10-17 6-10 Ziaire Williams 27 9-13 4-7 Vince Williams Jr. 18 7-11 0-2

Memphis's defensive prowess and commitment were evident, with Williams Jr. grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds. The smaller Grizzlies out-rebounded the Bucks, showcasing their determination and connected basketball. The game wasn't just about stats; it was about the Grizzlies' tenacity and their ability to stay the course against a more star-studded opponent.

Doc Rivers is still adjusting to the Bucks' system

His post-game statement reflects the team's struggles with consistency

The Bucks, on the other hand, faced challenges with converting layups and three-pointers, ultimately leading to their downfall. Damian Lillard, struggling with his shot, epitomized the Bucks' frustrations. Despite Antetokounmpo's impressive 35-point performance, the Bucks couldn't secure the win.

The significance of the game lies in the Bucks' struggles under new head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers' post-game statement went viral, hinting at a team possibly checked out before the All-Star break.

This loss comes at a crucial time for the Bucks, as they face the risk of slipping further in the standings, having already lost their second seed to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grizzlies' youth could propel roster in coming seasons

Meanwhile, Bucks need to learn to play together

Beyond the box score, this upset has implications for both teams. The Grizzlies, with their youthful energy, showcased their potential to compete against top-tier teams. This win could boost their confidence for the remaining games and potentially influence their playoff positioning.

For the Bucks, the loss raises concerns about their performance under Rivers and the challenges they might face in the playoff race. With the standings tightening, every game matters, and the Bucks need to address their issues promptly.

Under Rivers, the Bucks are struggling to find their way, going 3-7 since their coaching change. Under Adrian Griffin, however, were 30-13.

In terms of the playoff picture, this game might have a lasting impact. It could potentially affect the Bucks' seeding and set the tone for the Grizzlies as they strive for a postseason berth. As both teams navigate the second half of the season, this game serves as a microcosm of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.