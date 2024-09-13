Key Takeaways Doc Rivers holds an unwanted record of losing three 3-1 series leads in the NBA Playoffs.

Despite coaching talented players, fans have low expectations for him and the Bucks.

Coaching Giannis Antetokounmpo offers Rivers a chance at redemption and a reputation revival.

Though an outstanding coach in his own right, Doc Rivers has one huge stain on his resume that could tarnish his legacy forever.

Known for his years with the Boston Celtics , Rivers played a big role, galvanizing three future Hall of Famers. Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, and leading the Celtics to the first NBA championship in over two decades.

Since then, he has been on a mission to win his second NBA title as a head coach, but he continues to fall short in dramatic fashion. He may very well be approaching his final stint as a head coach in the NBA, and despite his success, he may be remembered for his record-breaking failures.

Normally, when someone achieves record-breaking status, they aren’t viewed in such a negative light, but in Rivers’ case, there are very few people who would want a record like this attached to their names.

Rivers’ Unwanted Record

Are Doc’s shortcomings a reflection of him or just bad luck?

When it comes to the NBA Playoffs , it's very rare for a team to take a 3-1 series lead and lose, but Rivers has done so not just once, but three times.

His first took place during his stint with the Orlando Magic against the Detroit Pistons in 2003, and the others during his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers .

It's hard to fault him for the two in Los Angeles, given injuries and the unlikely heroics of Corey Brewer, but as head coach, it's his job to keep his team afloat, and he did the exact opposite.

To make matters even worse, he has a regrettable 16-33 record in Game 7s as well.

When his back is against the wall, his teams tend to take their foot off the gas and crumble right before our very eyes.

He himself would even admit to making some mistakes, but a lot of his downfall could be credited to bad luck, and this past season was a prime example of it.

No matter how hard he tried, it was almost impossible for him, let alone any coach, to lead an injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks team to the second round without their franchise player.

Especially when you consider who they were up against, the fast-tempoed Indiana Pacers , Rivers, surely had his work cut out for him. However, that is no excuse for his repeated shortcomings.

After all, very few coaches have been blessed with even half of the amount of talent that Rivers has.

Notable Players to Play for Rivers Player All-NBA All-Star All-Defense MVP DPOY Scoring Champion Assist Champion Tracy McGrady 7 7 0 0 0 2 0 Ray Allen 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 Kevin Garnett 9 15 12 1 1 0 0 Paul Pierce 4 10 0 0 0 0 0 Rajon Rondo 1 4 4 0 0 0 3 Blake Griffin 5 6 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Paul 11 12 9 0 0 0 5 Paul George 6 9 4 0 0 0 0 Kawhi Leonard 6 6 7 0 2 0 0 Joel Embiid 5 7 3 1 0 2 0 James Harden 7 10 0 1 0 3 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 8 8 5 2 1 0 0 Damian Lillard 7 8 0 0 0 0 0

Considering that he has coached a ton of talented players and rosters, it is time for him to truly prove his worth as an NBA head coach. Fans and professionals around the league expect very little from him and the Bucks this upcoming season, and they have fallen off of a lot of people's radar, as far as championship contenders are concerned.

For the first time since the 2017-18 NBA season, the Bucks were not featured as one of the 10 teams selected to play on Christmas Day. This just goes to show how much they have fallen out of favor throughout the basketball world, and that is largely because of Rivers’ history.

Despite that, he has never shied away from expressing his discomfort with the record, but when asked about it, he urged that there is more to the story than that.

With all that being said, Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest NBA head coaches of all-time, and it is up to him to live up to those honors.

Coaching arguably the best player in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo , this is probably the best chance Rivers will get to redeem himself and revive his reputation as one of the league’s very best.