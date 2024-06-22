Highlights Conor McGregor revealed a broken toe was the reason for his UFC 303 withdrawal, sparking critics and trolls online.

A sports medicine doctor, though, believes McGregor made the right choice to withdraw, as the fracture would impact training and mobility.

No surgery is needed for McGregor's toe injury, according to the doctor, as it's expected to heal in 4-8 weeks.

Conor McGregor, last night (the 21st of June), finally revealed to the world the real reason as to why he has had to pull out of his UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler. The former two-weight champ was set to make his return to the Octagon next weekend in what was set to be a thrilling night of UFC action in Las Vegas. However, after much speculation around the injury, the Notorious finally took to social media to end the rumours.

McGregor announced to his fans that he'd suffered a broken toe while in training camp, and that he didn't want to return to the cage not 100% fit. From the x-ray pictures shown, it appears his left ‘pinky’ toe is the one causing distress. Ending the speculation that the Irishman had re-damaged the same leg he broke in his last fight, this news that he has only broken his little toe has sparked the trolls to come out.

Related Islam Makhachev Trolls ‘Chicken’ Conor McGregor For UFC 303 Injury The UFC lightweight champion didn't hold back and was quick to take a swipe at the Irishman.

His old foe, Rafael dos Anjos, was quick to take to social media, since McGregor criticised the fighter for pulling out of their fight in 2016 with a broken foot. “That’s the difference between me and you Conor, you finally got exposed… you got a pinky toe injury while I got a broken foot.” After taking to X to ridicule McGregor, plenty of fans decided to give their thoughts in the comments, many of them turning into expert toe specialists, believing Conor would have been ok come fight night.

Doctor Breaks Down Conor McGregor's Injury

Well, let’s see what an actual doctor has to say. Brian Sutterer MD, has given us fans the low down on the injury on his highly followed YouTube account.

While looking at the x-ray, Sutterer shared what he thought the actual fracture was: “I would say this is a minimally displaced oblique fracture of the fifth proximal phalanx of the pinky toe… by far the vast majority of lesser toe fractures, meaning the second to the fifth toe do not require surgery… I do not suspect that McGregor needed surgery for this one.”

So, some positive news for the Notorious there. No surgery means a quicker return to the Octagon. Sutterer later added how he would rehabilitate someone with McGregor’s injury.

“To treat a fracture like this, I’m gonna put somebody in a potentially post-operative shoe, just a ridged flat soled shoe for maybe 2-4 weeks really, depending on how bad their pain is, but there’s not a lot you have to aggressively do to immobilise a fracture like this, a lot of it comes down to level of pain.”

He further added that an injury like this wouldn’t even require a walking boot: “It should be a fracture that heals well in an average 4–8-week timeframe.”

Conor McGregor's Return to the UFC After Injury

So, with 4-8 weeks out of camp, it's looking like his return could potentially be in the autumn. This obviously all depends on the UFC’s availability to schedule him in, but with the company set to lose near $20 million due to his withdrawal next Saturday, we're sure Dana White won’t waste any time on getting him back in the cage.

After diagnosing the injury and looking at a potential road to recovery, Sutterer then revealed if McGregor made the right choice to withdraw from UFC 303, or whether he could've still gone ahead with the fight.

“Was this an injury warranted of McGregor withdrawing? Yeah, I think so absolutely, it's not a fracture that’s going to have a drastic effect on your mobility compared to a big toe fracture, but it’s enough of a thing that’s going to affect and throw off your ability to, number one, continue your training and keep up your cardio, but number two, feel confident with your footwork, especially when you’re dealing with an athlete who’s coming back from a broken leg… I would not go into it (the fight) with any sort of level of compromise in the foot, at this stage it would not have been healed for UFC fight upcoming… I think it was appropriate to withdraw.”

There we have it, the Irishman's choice to withdraw from the upcoming fight was the correct one. If he had decided to brave it and go ahead with the fight, he would have only damaged himself and his chances of a victory further, which, after almost a three-year layoff, is not what he needs to be back within a title shot.

Fans may well be disappointed, other fighters may ridicule McGregor, but at the end of the day, he is in a position where he doesn’t need to risk himself, and all he needs to do is get fit and aim for a fight later this year.