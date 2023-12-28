Highlights The Dolphins have a straightforward path to the #1 seed in the AFC if they win their remaining games.

The Dolphins have the potential to match up well against elite AFC teams like the Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs.

Miami's potent offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa, gives them an advantage in any playoff matchup.

The Miami Dolphins have been as impressive as any team in football this season, from the 70-burger they dropped on the Broncos back in Week 3 to the 30-0 beat down they laid on the New York Jets in Week 15.

However, fans have lamented the pedigree of their wins, as the Dolphins have stockpiled victories over bottom feeders while falling to the league's elite, like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins finally excised those demons in style against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, beating the NFC heavyweights 22-20 after a last-second field goal in regulation.

With the Dolphins' offense and defense clicking at the same time, will they be the team to beat in the AFC side of the playoff bracket?

Dolphins' path to the #1 seed

Miami simply needs to win out to claim the AFC playoff bye and home field advantage

To secure the top seed in the AFC, the Dolphins first need to win the AFC East. Luckily, their path to doing so is exceptionally straightforward.

Dolphins Clinching Scenarios Week Scenario Result 17 MIA Win/Tie MIA wins AFC East 17 BUF L/Tie MIA wins AFC East 17 MIA L, BUF W None 18 MIA W, BUF L MIA wins AFC East 18 MIA L, BUF W BUF wins AFC East (assuming BUF W, MIA L In Week 17) 18 MIA & BUF Tie MIA wins AFC East

Courtesy of the Dolphins and Bills playing in Week 18 (and the Bills winning their first matchup back in Week 4), the Bills can still win the division.

Assuming the Dolphins do secure the division, they also have a relatively straightforward path to the top seed: win out. Before playing the Bills in Week 18, the Dolphins draw the Baltimore Ravens—the team they trail by one game in the standings—in Week 17.

To be sure, that's an absolute murderer's row of opponents to go through, but at least the Dolphins control their own destiny, though they do have to play in Baltimore against the Ravens.

The Dolphins will earn home field advantage through the playoffs if they beat the Ravens and then follow that up with a victory or tie against the Bills. If the Ravens lose to the Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, that will also clinch the playoff bye for Miami.

Should the Dolphins lose to the Ravens, the race for the one seed is over. Likewise, even if the Dolphins beat the Ravens, a loss to the Bills in Week 18 (in conjunction with a Ravens tie or victory against the Steelers) would give Baltimore the AFC's top seed.

Dolphins potential playoff opponents

Breaking down how Miami matches up with the AFC's top teams

Ravens: Baltimore is first or second in nearly every relevant rushing statistic, and Lamar Jackson is playing at his highest level since his MVP season. The defense is, in a word, elite. They're the best scoring defense in the league and top-ten in total defense.

The Ravens just smoked the San Francisco 49ers and now appear to be the best team in the league. If there's anyone who can match the Dolphins' explosiveness on offense and lockdown level of defense, it's the Ravens. Luckily, they play this week, in what could serve as a potential AFC Championship game preview.

Bills: Buffalo dismantled Miami early in the season, 48-20, though the Dolphins will get the safe confines of Hard Rock Stadium—where they have a pristine 6-1 record this year—this time around. The Bills have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, though they still have Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

If Miami can win the division and face the Bills at home in the playoffs, they'll have more than just a puncher's chance of knocking off Buffalo. Should they crumble down the stretch and cede the AFC East, they'll have to navigate the harsh winter of upstate New York should they draw the Bills in the playoffs. These last two weeks are crucial.

Chiefs: Kansas City also beat Miami earlier this season, though it was hardly a blowout, as the Chiefs won 21-14 in Germany. A potential playoff matchup won't happen at a neutral site, so the Dolphins would do well to win the division and finish ahead of the Chiefs in the standings, so they can play host rather than visitor if they do meet in the postseason.

Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes, but things have been a bit backwards at Arrowhead Stadium this year, as the offense has struggled while the defense has dominated. In the first game, both Travis Kelce (three catches, 14 yards) and Tyreek Hill (eight catches, 62 yards) were shut down; whichever team can repeat that performance on defense will have the advantage.

Dolphins have an ace in the hole

No matter who or where they play, Miami has an elite offense it can rely on

Everyone knew the Dolphins would be special after eviscerating the Broncos in September, but even with those expectations, their offense has more than lived up to the billing this season.

The Dolphins currently rank tops in the NFL in both total offense (411.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (30.9 points per game). They're led by better-than-ever Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.5%) and passing yards (4,214). He's also top-six in yards per attempt (8.5, second in the NFL) and touchdowns thrown (26, t-sixth).

He's not getting it done alone, as Raheem Mostert leads the NFL with 21 total touchdowns and rookie sensation De'Von Achane would be nearly lapping the field in yards per rushing attempt (8.1) if he had enough totes to qualify. Superstar receiver Tyreek Hill is top-three in receiving yards (1,641, first), receiving touchdowns (12, second), and receptions (106, t-third), and will garner legitimate MVP buzz if he can manage to cross the 2,000 receiving yard threshold.

All of this has been made possible by an elite offensive line (top-five in sacks surrendered and yards per rushing attempt) and the brilliant scheme of head coach Mike McDaniel. Only the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have been able to hold the Dolphins under 20 points in a game this year, and the Dolphins will get a chance to test their mettle against arguably the league's best defense this week against Baltimore.

Regardless of the seed Miami ends up snagging in the playoff bracket, and irrespective of the opponents they'll face off against, the Dolphins will always have an advantage because of their offense. Most believe there's not another unit in the league as dominant as Tua and company. When the playoffs finally come around, the Dolphins will have a chance to prove it.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

All playoff scenarios courtesy of NFL.com (via Adam Schefter).