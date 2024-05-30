Highlights Jordan Poyer has already established himself as a mentor and leader of the Dolphins' secondary.

Poyer brings 12 years of NFL experience to the Miami defense as a budget-friendly addition.

The off-field impact of Poyer unifying players is crucial for on-field performance and team success in 2024.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham discussed the impact that Jordan Poyer has had with the secondary since signing with the team this offseason.

Needham, a five-year veteran who has spent his entire career in South Beach, raved about how the former Buffalo Bills star has taken a mentor approach, stayed open with the guys, and helped bring everyone closer together (via Omar Kelly):

Our first day, he was super open, wants everyone to learn from him. He's not trying to act like, 'I'm the big 12-year vet.' He's very open, he has us over for dinner. We haven't done that as a DB group since I've been here. Having that, I feel like will create more camaraderie and have us be successful on the field, because we'll really know each other. It's not just going out and playing and see you at work. We can actually create a bond, and he's the one that started that with everybody.

With 12 years of NFL experience, Poyer has seen plenty to offer great experience and knowledge to the young Dolphins defensive backs. For a team that had to operate on a budget this offseason, being able to land the former All-Pro safety was quite the bargain for Miami as they head into 2024 with hopes of contending.

Poyer's Potential Impact

The Dolphins are looking to make some noise this season

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After being released by the Bills, Jordan Poyer was one of the Dolphins' first free agent signings, joining on an absolute bargain bin one-year deal worth just $2 million. With the team losing Brandon Jones and Deshon Elliott on the open market, the 33-year-old has a clear path to play time within the defense.

After posting a 73.0 PFF rating in 2023, it appears the seasoned defender also still has plenty left to contribute on the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jordan Poyer is a safety that can affect the game in many different aspects. He is one of just 10 DBs in NFL history to record 20+ interceptions, 10+ sacks, 30+ TFLs, and 9+ forced fumbles across their careers.

Off the field, however, is where Poyer may make his greatest impact. Having a leader of the group to unify your players and strengthen the connection between teammates can help a ball club in the later stages of the season. While veteran All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey was there last year, he's never been the rah-rah leader type, so having someone like Poyer to fill that role for a group with only one other 30-year-old will make a big difference.

While football is a profession for these players, having the connection to view each other as friends and family strengthens communication, connection, and inspired play for one another, which could help this Miami team that has fizzled out in the later parts of the season in recent years.

2024 will be a huge test for the franchise, as a lot of money is getting tied up in their star players, so plenty of talent is hitting the open market and hurting the chances of contention. If a Super Bowl run doesn't happen this year for the Dolphins, there will be legitimate concerns about when, or if, it ever will for this current foundation of players.

Source: Omar Kelly

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.