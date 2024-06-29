Highlights Free agent center Connor Williams has made a "miraculous recovery" from his ACL tear, and he plans to be ready for training camp in July.

Williams, a top zone-blocking interior lineman, could upgrade contending teams' rushing attacks if he's fully healthy.

Even though this was the second torn ACL in his career, Williams' brilliant play in 2023 should make him an attractive candidate for teams who need offensive line help.

Connor Williams was a fine guard at the NFL level after first being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, but his career has taken off since his decision to join the Miami Dolphins coincided with his move to center.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old tore his ACL in Week 14 last season, ending his brilliant year prematurely. He remains an unsigned free agent as of now, with most teams presuming that Williams will miss at least the start of the 2024 season.

However, Williams' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, shared some very positive news on the rehab front, stating that the star center has made a "miraculous recovery" and plans to be ready for the start of training camp next month:

"Connor has had a remarkable recovery, nothing short of miraculous. Really looking good for the start of the season. There are a lot of teams interested in him. Did not anticipate him going to training camp with [a] team and felt like it might be something during the season before he played, but now he's done an awesome job [in rehab], and we're going to see Connor Williams in someone's training camp."

Rosenhaus was also sure to point out that Williams has no intention of returning to guard, and that when he signs with a team, he will do so with the intention of playing center.

Health Permitting, Williams Could Be Big Upgrade For Teams

Plenty of contending teams could use an offensive lineman of Williams' caliber

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Williams had a tremendous 2023 season, earning an 86.5 overall grade from PFF, which ranked second among all centers (out of 36 qualified players).

Connor Williams' 2023 Performance Stat Williams Snaps 497 Penalties 7 Sacks Allowed 1 Pass-Block Grade 70.7 Run-Block Grade 90.5

Williams has remained unsigned up to this point in the offseason because of his injury, but the news about his rehab's smooth and accelerated progress bodes well for him joining a roster soon.

Though a reunion with Miami isn't entirely off the table, the Dolphins signed former Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer to a three-year deal to ostensibly replace Williams. Brewer, who posted an above-average 78.7 run-blocking grade last season (but a dismal 47.5 pass-blocking grade) should be able to step in and help franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center, though he'll be a downgrade from the more well-rounded game Williams brought to the table.

Regardless of where Williams ends up going in free agency, he'll likely be forced to sign a one-year pillow contract as he attempts to rehab both his value and his injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season's injury was the second torn ACL in Williams' career - his first came during the 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys, when he played left guard.

As one of the best zone-blocking interior linemen in football, the team that is brave enough to bet on Williams' recovery will get a huge upgrade for their rushing attack. If he can improve his pass-blocking chops to greater heights, Williams may ascend to "best center in the league" status.

Now that it appears that Williams is back to (nearly) full health, he'll likely join a team in training camp soon and have the opportunity to form some important continuity with his teammates along the offensive line.

Source: WSVN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.