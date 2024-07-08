Highlights David Long Jr. is excited about the Dolphins' new defensive additions.

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver takes over from Vic Fangio.

Key players' are returning from injury and new signings could improve the Dolphins' defense in 2024.

In a recent interview with Aaron Wilson from KPRC 2, Miami Dolphins linebacker, David Long Jr., shared his excitement about the team's new defensive additions during the 2024 offseason (via Click2Houston.com):

Yes sir, we’ve got a lot of dogs coming in, some dogs already there. We’re just reloading. I think the most important thing when it comes to new players and new coaches is the chemistry that comes with time. We built something. The next step is to go to training camp and build from that.

Long Jr. led the Dolphins with 113 total tackles in 2023, and is clearly excited about some changes that were made in preparation for the 2024 season.

Miami signed experienced defensive coordinator Vic Fangio last offseason, but the two sides mutually parted ways this offseason, and it seems Fangio's old-school style rubbed the young Dolphins defense the wrong way in 2023. In Fangio's one season in the role, the defense finished 22nd in points allowed, despite allowing the 10th-fewest yards in the NFL.

Did Dolphins Defense Improve From 2023?

If key starters return from injury, Miami could have a far better defense this season

2024 comes with several changes on the defensive side of the ball, with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver taking over the role from Fangio.

Weaver was the associate head coach and defensive line coach of the Baltimore Ravens last year, and with the tremendous success he had in Baltimore, the Dolphins snapped him up to helm their defensive unit. Besides some players returning from injury, the front office acquired several new faces that should play major roles in the Dolphins' defense this season:

Miami Dolphins Key Defensive Additions 2024 Player Position Acquisition Type Jordyn Brooks LB 3 years, $26.2 million Kendall Fuller CB 2 years, $15 million Shaquill Barrett Edge 1 year, $7 million Jordan Poyer S 1 year, $2 million Calais Campbell DL 1 year, $2 million Marcus Maye FS 1 year, $1.3 million Chop Robinson Edge Drafted 21st overall

With many of these additions on the defensive side of the ball, it's easy to see why Long Jr. is excited for this year's Dolphins defense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While he left something to be desired in other aspects of defense, David Long Jr. was an elite run-stopper in 2023, recording the highest PFF run defense grade among LBs (93.3).

Sadly, the Dolphins edge rusher duo of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, who combined for 17.5 sacks and 50 pressures last year, both suffered season-ending lower body injuries in 2023.

Truthfully, those are the two players that matter the most when looking at the outlook of this defense in 2024. If they can both get back to 75% of what they were last season, and return to the field by the Week 9 trade deadline, this Dolphins defense should improve.

While the Dolphins lost key players such as Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Xavien Howard, they should still find ways to have success on defense with depth improvements through free agency and the draft.

