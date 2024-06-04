Highlights Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has shown up to minicamp despite contract disputes.

The sides are expected to come to an agreement this summer, although Jaylen Waddle's recent extension may complicate matters.

Tua may not be worth what he's asking for, but the Dolphins might not have a choice.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed to reporters that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is attending the first day of Dolphins' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, saying he's there:

In the flesh.

Tagovailoa has been embroiled in contract talks with the Dolphins in recent weeks, talks that have only escalated since Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million contract only a few weeks ago. The 26-year-old's contract expires after the 2024 season, and if the two sides can't agree on an extension, he'll be a free agent come February.

The two sides are expected to agree a deal this summer and contract talks have reportedly begun in earnest, although Jaylen Waddle's recent three-year, $84.75 million extension may complicate matters due to the Dolphins' increasingly pressing cap issues.

Paying Tua Could Have Catastrophic Consequences

Tua wants $50 million a year, but he may not be worth that

Tagavailoa led the NFL in passing yards (4,624) and had the joint-fifth most passing touchdowns (29) in 2023. Last year was Tua's first entirely healthy season, and he was rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod.

However, there are legitimate questions to be asked about how much of his success can be attributed to McDaniels' scheme and the talent of his weapons rather than him, whether he can complete another fully healthy season, and whether he can overcome his damning playoff struggles.

The Dolphins are stuck in the worst place to be in the NFL: quarterback purgatory. While Tua has shown enough to warrant wanting to retain his services, his lack of success in the playoffs and his inability to create outside of structure has led many to conclude he'll never be good enough to lead the Dolphins to a Super Bowl.

In order to retain his services, they'll have fork over a substantial amount of their cap space. Kirk Cousins' and Goff's recent extensions have substantially inflated how much money above average quarterbacks can be expected to get paid.

Spotrac estimates Tua's market value to be $49.6 million, which would take up roughly a fifth of the Dolphins' cap space every year.

Only elite quarterbacks are worth that much of the cap, and Tua has yet to prove he's truly elite. The Dolphins collapsed in the second half of the season last year, losing to every other playoff team they played aside from the Dallas Cowboys. Tua looked especially lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Dolphins lost 26-7.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tua's quarterback rating against non-playoff teams in 2023 was 110.7, 2nd in the NFL. Against playoff teams it fell to 84.06, 25th in the NFL. While most quarterbacks' ratings drop when they play better opposition, it's not usually this substantial of a difference.

There's a good argument to be made that a lot of the Dolphins' early season success and record-breaking offense can be attributed to the weapons around Tua and McDaniels' revolutionary use of motion to disorientate defenses. When Tua was forced to improvise, he was far less successful.

The Dolphins currently have minus $3 million in cap space in 2025, and an extension for Tua would only worsen their cap situation. The Dolphins have no other viable alternative at quarterback, but paying a less than elite quarterback, elite quarterback money could be disastrous for their long-term prospects.

Not to mention that their best player, Tyreek Hill, is now looking for a pay raise after Justin Jefferson's record deal was announced on Monday. Fancy financial footwork doesn't even begin to describe what the Dolphins front office will need to do to keep this offensive core together.

