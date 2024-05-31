Highlights Jaylen Waddle signed a massive $84.75M extension with the Dolphins, making him the fourth highest-paid WR in the NFL.

The Dolphins eye success in 2024 with an explosive RB trio and a strong offense.

Miami is going all-in for 2024, and faces challenges retaining key players.

This week, the Miami Dolphins signed their star receiver Jaylen Waddle to a massive extension worth $84.75 million over three seasons. This deal makes Waddle the fourth highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, but he's not the highest-paid wide receiver on his team; that honor goes to Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins are coming off a season that saw their offense lead the league in total yards with 6,822. The team is primed for another big year in 2024 with Hill, Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Tua Tagovailoa returning and veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also joining the fold.

The contract that the team just gave to Waddle shows that the team is going to do everything they can to win in 2024.

Waddle Has Become an Incredibly Reliable Target for Tagovailoa

The wideout has recorded three straight 1,000-yard seasons

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Waddle has been a reliable target for Tagovailoa since his rookie season. The pair had strong chemistry right away as they had played together for two seasons at the University of Alabama. The quarterback peppered Waddle with targets in his 2021 rookie year, throwing to him 140 times and completing 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.

The wide receiver had company with Hill in 2022 and, as a result, only caught 75 passes. But those receptions were of high value as Waddle set a career-high with 1,385 receiving yards and reached the end zone eight times. Waddle's 18.1 yards per reception average in 2022 led the league.

Jaylen Waddle Career Statistics Category Total NFL Rank Since 2021 Receptions 251 15th Receiving Yards 3,385 13th Receiving Touchdowns 18 T-25th

Waddle, who struggled with injuries in college, has largely been healthy in the NFL but missed three games during the 2023 season. With such an efficient Miami offense last season, Waddle didn't get as many targets as usual, catching 72 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

Hill and Waddle caused nightmares for defensive backs as a wide receiver tandem, and they will only be more difficult to cover in 2024 with Beckham Jr. joining the team.

The Dolphins are Going All-In in 2024

The team lost several key players in free agency and will look to make things happen this season

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins finished with an 11-6 record last season, but their year ended in the first round of the playoffs. Following a strong season, Miami lost several key players. This is part of why winning teams have a short window to win a Super Bowl. The better you are, the harder it becomes to retain your best players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Miami is at the forefront in this respect, they're far from alone, as they are now one of five different teams paying two wide receivers $20 million or more: the Eagles are paying Brown and Smith, the Houston Texans just signed Nico Collins to a deal paying him over $24 million to join Stefon Diggs' $22.5 million a year pact, the Chicago Bears are paying both Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore about $20 million a year apiece, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing the same with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Free agents who signed with other teams include defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, guard Robert Hunt, linebackers Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel, and safety Brandon Jones. Miami was able to sign some veterans to short-term deals, such as cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and edge rusher Shaq Barrett.

The Dolphins have entered the league's upper echelon since coach Mike McDaniel took the reins, but they will have to keep climbing to win in the loaded AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs have become the standard-bearer, and when Joe Burrow is healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals have shown they can defeat them.

No other team in the conference, whether it's the Baltimore Ravens or the Buffalo Bills, has proven they could defeat Kansas City in the postseason.

The Waddle extension got done before a massive deal for Tagovailoa, and when the quarterback is re-signed, Miami is going to be further restricted in giving out a major contract. The Dolphins now feature one of the league's best backfields, the top wide receiver duo, and a defense full of talented players. There's never been a better time for Miami to win big than right now.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.