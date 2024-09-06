Key Takeaways Jalen Ramsey has signed a three-year extension worth $72.3 million.

Ramsey's new contract extends the Dolphins' Super Bowl window.

The Dolphins have reset the cornerback market ahead of Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr.'s incoming deals.

It's official. Jalen Ramsey is going to be on the Miami Dolphins roster for the foreseeable future, as he recently signed a three-year contract extension (he still has two years remaining on his deal), which will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL .

Through only 10 games last season, Ramsey recorded three interceptions and five pass deflections, allowing only 259 passing yards in coverage. Needless to say, Ramsey is still at the top of his game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jalen Ramsey only allowed a 53.8% completion percentage last season, which was the second-best of his career.

Since the Dolphins released Xavien Howard earlier this offseason, there were some concerns about the future of the secondary as the Dolphins' two starting cornerback contracts both expired in 2025. That worry is gone, as Ramsey is signed through 2028.

This extension is huge for Ramsey and the Dolphins, as Miami locks up one of their best players.

The Impact of Ramsey's Contract Extension

With Ramsey's new contract, it extends the Dolphins' Super Bowl window.

Right now, the Dolphins are the sixth-oldest team in the NFL, with an average age of 27 years old (via Bookies.com).

With an older team, the Super Bowl window shrinks as the organization is pressured to win immediately. Extending Ramsey doesn't change his age, but it ensures that the Dolphins will have one of the league's best cornerbacks through the remainder of his prime, which increases the potential of this defense.

Ramsey is a rare talent that you can build around, and it makes it a lot easier to build a defense when you have a lockdown cornerback.

With players like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the defensive line, this defense should be solid for the next three or four years, at least.

Miami recently extended Tua Tagovailoa, so their future is pretty clear on both sides of the ball.

Whether or not the makeup of the current team will lead to a championship remains to be seen, but there are no questions about whom the future cornerstones of this franchise will be, with the majority of their stars under contract for the next few years.

Did Miami Make The Right Move?

With the CB market value growing, the Dolphins were smart to get ahead of other teams.

After Patrick Surtain recently signed his contract extension, the pressure was on for every other team who needed to pay their star cornerback.

Teams like the New York Jets and Houston Texans will need to pay their star cornerback soon, which will only elevate the cornerback market.

While Ramsey is now the highest paid cornerback in the league, that will quickly change once Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. receive contract extensions next offseason.

The NFL's 10 Highest Paid Cornerbacks (AAV) Player (Team) Average Annual Value Jalen Ramsey (MIA) $24.1 million Patrick Surtain II (DEN) $24 million Jaire Alexander (GB) $21 million A.J. Terrell (ATL) $20.25 million Denzel Ward (CLE) $20.1 million Marshon Lattimore (NO) $19.52 million Marlon Humphrey (BAL) $19.5 million Trevon Diggs (DAL) $19.4 million Tyson Campbell (JAX) $19.125 million L'Jarius Sneed (TEN) $19.1 million

There is plenty of risk in paying a cornerback who's set to turn 30 years old in October at top market value, but Ramsey's coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL.

If there's a cornerback who can continue to thrive into his 30s, Ramsey is definitely one of them.

Miami has an older roster with several expiring contracts in the next two years, so this eliminates a hole that they would have to fill in the upcoming drafts. With many NFL holdouts recently, it also avoids any potential friction between Ramsey and the Dolphins.

What this contract does is showcase their confidence in the makeup of the current team to win a championship.

