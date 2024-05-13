Highlights Rookie running back Jaylen Wright adds speed to the electric Dolphins' backfield.

Wright's 4.38 40-yard dash speed and college success make him a valuable asset.

With experienced backs aging or dealing with potential injuries, Wright could have a significant role in 2024.

The Miami Dolphins are a team known for the speed on their offense with Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. In the 2024 NFL Draft, they only added to that speed with the "excited" running back, Jaylen Wright.

Wright, a rookie out of Tennessee, had this to say at rookie minicamp about joining the running back depth chart:

Being here with all of these guys, star players, players that I grew up watching, it just means a lot. Just to be mentioned in the factor of having speed, that just means a lot to me. I'm just blessed to be here, and I'm excited for what's coming for me.

So, what does the addition of Wright mean for the Dolphins' backfield?

Jaylen Wright Joins an Already Electric Dolphins' Backfield

Wright ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine

As mentioned, Wright is now part of a Dolphins' backfield with some already accomplished talents. In all, the backfield includes Wright, Mostert, Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Chris Brooks as rookie minicamp gets underway.

Heading into 2024, Mostert is 32 years old and could be slowing down despite a 2023 season that consisted of 21 total touchdowns. The move to draft Wright is intriguing when you consider the pairing of him and Achane.

Coming out of Texas A&M last year, Achane ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at his combine and had an excellent rookie season, rushing 103 times for 800 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 27 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He played in just 11 games, though, dealing with injury. Coming out of college, durability was a concern for Achane, and it showed up last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per MockDraftable, Wright's 4.38 40-yard dash ranked in the 95th percentile among all running backs.

So, with Mostert aging and Achane showing signs last year of potential injury concerns, Wright could see plenty of meaningful touches in 2024.

Wright continued praising his fellow running backs at rookie minicamp.

Both of those guys, they are really good guys, great players. I'm excited just to be able to share the rock with them. I'm excited to be that trio that will be out there making a lot of plays this summer, this fall and this season.

Wright, a fourth-round pick, had a successful stint with the Tennessee Volunteers in college. He ran for 2,297 yards on 368 carries and 18 touchdowns.

Jaylen Wrights' Career College Stats Year Team Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2021 Tennessee 85 409 4 2022 Tennessee 146 875 10 2023 Tennessee 137 1013 4

He's also in a system that's shown trust in rookie running backs, and he knows that. He had glowing remarks about head coach Mike McDaniels' faith in Achane in 2023.

It tells me he has a lot of trust in his guys. It tells me when he's drafting somebody, he's doing it for a reason. I feel like I'm somebody that he trusts. I'm ready to prove my point on the field and gain that trust not only from the coaches, but my teammates as well. I'm really excited to make big plays.

Wright is used to a committee as he was in one in Tennessee, and now, he'll get a chance to be productive in an offense that values his skill set.

