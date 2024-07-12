Highlights Jonnu Smith trash-talks Buffalo, citing dislike for the city and their eponymous wings.

Smith's career stats and lack of longevity for one team make him an easy target for Bills fans.

Bills tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox could add more bulletin board material and further ignite divisional rivalry.

In the 1800s, Buffalo, New York, was an important commercial hub as the terminus of the Erie Canal. In 1950, more than half a million people called Buffalo their home. It's an important, long-standing, blue-collar city in the Rust Belt.

And here's a much lesser-known fact about Buffalo: you can scratch Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith off the list of potential residents.

Jonnu Smith vs. The City of Buffalo

If Smith wrote "Not Like Us", it'd be about Buffalo

In a recent appearance on The Dive Bar Podcast, Smith laid it thick on the Queen City and his AFC East rivals.

"That’s why the fans be hating so much because they want to be down here [in Miami],” Smith said, “You ever went to Buffalo? Oh, my gosh, man. I don’t know how those dudes do it. I don’t know how they did it. I don’t know how they did it, man. Going from anywhere in the country, man, and going to Buffalo. It got to be the worst place you could be."

Trash talk is part of the game, so here are a few barbs that Bills fans can lob at Smith. Now, in Miami, this is his fourth team in five years. He's never had more than 50 catches in a season, and in his seven-year career, he's averaging two catches for 23 yards per game.

Smith has never made the Pro Bowl and certainly never come close to an All-Pro team. No team has ever given him a second contract. Tennessee allowed his rookie contract to expire. New England traded him away to Atlanta after two years of his four-year contract.

The Falcons preferred to release him before he reached the final year of that deal. He arrives in Miami on a two-year contract, but will he still be in Miami in 2024?

PFF ranked him as the 24th-best TE ahead of the 2024 NFL season. This should be a big season for him, as he plays alongside Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. in the Dolphins' dynamite offense.

Smith wasn't done clowning on his least favorite city:

"And the Buffalo wings ain't even any good. I'm throwin' all types of shots at Buffalo."

Hopefully, Bills tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox were listening, and they can outplay Smith and start a divisional rivalry among the AFC East tight ends. Knox has already established a solid career, and Kincaid had a better rookie season in 2023 statistically than Smith has ever had. Kincaid finished with 673 yards and two touchdowns on 73 receptions.

Smith needs a season like that if he wants his career to last much longer.

