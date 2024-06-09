Highlights Miami Dolphins HC McDaniel brought the passion to inspire the Florida Panthers.

McDaniel's drum work helped lift the crowd's spirits, resulting in a 3-0 opening win.

McDaniel's historical focus on the Dolphins' playoff drought ha been heightened by the Panthers' success in the NFL Playoffs.

With the neighboring Florida Panthers in the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did his civic duty by inspiring a rousing “Let’s Go Panthers” pregame chant. When asked if he’d be watching the series between the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers days before, the head coach provided some juicy social media fodder:

Absolutely. I mean, Do I have a pulse? I do. I’ll be there watching.

His characteristic enthusiasm revved up the crowd to goosebump-inducing levels, leading to a 3-0 opening win for the Panthers in the Sunshine State.

Mike McDaniel Fired Up by Stanley Cup Atmosphere

Dolphins' head coach getting into a championship mentality

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Reportedly, McDaniel has scheduled every staff meeting for the 24th minute of every hour to remind them of the 24 years it’s been since the Dolphins won a playoff game. Undoubtedly, soaking up the absolutely frothing atmosphere of the Stanley Cup final can only magnify his obsession with getting Miami a win in the postseason. After an interesting offseason, the Dolphins could be in win-now mode.

This isn’t even the first time McDaniel has provided some pregame passion for the Panthers. In 2023, he also set fire to the crowd with his drum work before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes. That led to a 4-3 nail-biter, helping send them to the Stanley Cup, which they lost in five games to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Miami Dolphins have not won a playoff since they beat the Indianapolis Colts in 2000.

After McDaniel provoked the crowd to a riotous frenzy this time around, the Panthers did the rest, scoring just four minutes into the game. They kept the pressure on when Evan Rodrigues made it 2-0 just two minutes into the second period.

With a one-game lead, BetMGM has Florida as a -250 favorite to win the series. A few cities have enjoyed a carryover between championship-winning teams. McDaniel's certainly hoping the Panthers can get it started in Florida.

