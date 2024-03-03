Highlights The Miami Dolphins are not expected to use the franchise tag on Christian Wilkins due to budget constraints.

Wilkins' future in free agency holds several potential suitors.

The Colts, Texans, and Raiders are possible destinations for Wilkins if a long-term agreement is not reached.

The NFL's franchise tag window officially closes at 4 p.m. EST on March 5, and the Miami Dolphins have yet to reach an agreement with former first-round defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Although Wilkins has been a vital piece of the Dolphins' defense - 9.0 sacks and 58 QB pressures in 2023 - the team has decided not to use the franchise tag on the defensive lineman, which would have been worth roughly $20.9 million at his position, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This will certainly be a blow for Miami's defensive production, as Wilkins was one of only six defensive tackles to record at least nine sacks last season, but the team simply doesn't have room in the budget to make things work. Several suitors will be ecstatic to see the 28-year-old DT hit the open market on March 13, when the free agency period officially begins.

The Dolphins have some hefty contracts on the payroll

Miami likely can't match what Wilkins is worth



While the Dolphins have transformed themselves from pretenders into contenders over the last few seasons, the improvements come with a cost. Miami has five players under contracts that add up to a whopping $450 million.

Notable Miami Dolphins' Contracts Player Contract Tyreek Hill 4 years, $120 million Bradley Chubb 5 years, $110 million Xavien Howard 5 years, $90 million Terron Armstead 5 years, $75 million Jalen Ramsey 3 years, $55 million

This list of massive contracts doesn't include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set for a massive extension after leading the NFL in passing yards in 2023. In situations like this, oftentimes at least one star player gets the snub, and in this case it's Wilkins.

A franchise tag deal for Wilkins would practically double his $10.7 million salary from last season, but the Dolphins have already released big-name players such as Xavien Howard and seem to be focused on freeing up cap space ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Christian Wilkins' Career Stats Year Total Tackles Sacks QB Hits TFL 2019 56 2.0 4 3 2020 47 1.5 3 4 2021 89 4.5 13 10 2022 98 3.5 7 16 2023 65 9.0 23 10

Coming off of arguably his best season, Wilkins will have plenty of suitors in the free agency market willing to cough up the change and sign the 28-year-old defensive playmaker if he can't reach a long-term deal with Miami.

Best fits for Wilkins in free agency

Wilkins is poised to continue producing at a high level

While it's hard to think of an NFL team that couldn't use Wilkins' services, here are the top three potential destinations for the defensive tackle when free agency begins on March 13.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are coming off a surprising 2023 season that featured an AFC South division title and a playoff win over the Cleveland Browns. While rookie quarterback sensation C.J. Stroud can take most of the credit for the turnaround, the Texans' defense stepped up as well last season.

Houston has the defending Defensive Rookie of the Year in Will Anderson Jr., but they don't necessarily have a one-two punch on the line that strikes fear in opposing QBs when the blitz is coming. Signing Wilkins, however, would provide just that.

Opposing defenses are now well aware of Anderson Jr's skill set after he recorded seven sacks in 2023, but pairing with Wilkins could also unlock his full potential, as offenses won't be scheming to focus their protection on stopping him and only him. Wilkins would take some weight off of Anderson Jr.'s shoulder while also providing a young team with a consistent, veteran presence.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are in desperate need of help on the defensive line, and Wilkins would provide an instant upgrade. Indianapolis finished 24th last season, surrendering 123.8 rushing yards per game. What better fit than Wilkins, who ranks as a top-10 run-stuffing DT in the league?

Furthermore, Indianapolis finished 2023 with the seventh-worst QB pressure rate at 32.3%. Seeing Wilkins in a Colts uniform next season is a legitimate possibility considering Indianapolis has the sixth most cap space available ($66.1 million) and has money to spend considering quarterback Anthony Richardson is entering just the second year on his rookie contract.

If the Colts want to have any sort of major turnaround similar to their division rivals, it starts with improving the defensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are under new leadership entering the 2024 season, and head coach Antonio Pierce has already made it clear he wants to establish a physical, hard-nosed brand of football in the desert. Wilkins fits the mold to perfection.

Despite having one of the top edge rushers in the league in Maxx Crosby, the Raiders need to alleviate pressure off the three-time Pro Bowler if they want to see improvements from the defensive unit as a whole. While Crosby was still able to post 14.5 sacks individually in 2023, the team still ranked below average in several categories.

The Raiders finished 2023 ranking 21st in rush defense (118.5 rushing yards allowed per game) and 18th in QB pressure rate (35.1%). Similar to the Texans with Anderson Jr., signing Wilkins would force opponents to gameplan for both elite defensive playmakers rather than just Crosby. This would open up a plethora of opportunities for both Crosby and Wilkins.

All in all, the Dolphins are unlikely to bring Wilkins back on a long-term deal based on their array of high-value players on the roster. Any team would be fortunate to sign the 28-year-old DT playing at the peak of his game.

