While quarterbacks like Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence have secured new deals, the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa have failed to agree on a contract extension this offseason.

In his appearance on NFL Live, reporter Jeff Darlington revealed that a large reason for that is because Miami's front office has failed to offer up market value for the 26-year-old passer, and his confidence in an extension being worked out is waning:

I've been long optimistic about Tua Tagovailoa getting this deal done... but right now, the Dolphins are not offering the contract that is the market value... Based on my conversations, they are not in the Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence ballpark.

After another strong campaign in 2023 where Tagovailoa threw for career highs in yards (4,624) and touchdowns (29), the passer has established himself as one of the top names at his position.

Now he looks to be rewarded for his pay with a contract similar to the extensions of other names who were on the market. But if a deal isn't worked out before the season, one has to question if it ever will be.

The Dolphins Attempt at a Balancing Act

Miami has spent a lot on big names, but how can they fit their QB into that structure?

Credit: Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Dolphins are working on a tight budget with stars like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey all carrying big price tags into future seasons. So, if they work out a deal with their quarterback, they may not have much room left to operate with.

While quarterback is the most important position on a team, some feel that Mike McDaniel and the supporting cast play a large role in Tagovailoa's success. So by granting the fifth-year veteran a large payday, you're handicapping your team with a tight budget, and can no longer surround the 2020 first-round pick with the weapons group that helped him reach this level of play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tua Tagovailoa had the second most yards after the catch from his weapons in 2023 with 2,177. Patrick Mahomes was in first with 2,552.

There are still over two months left of the offseason for a potential agreement between both parties. However, the longer they wait, the more the price could increase. As the total seems to increase with each new deal a starting quarterback signs around the league.

Tua Tagovailoa against non-playoff teams in 2023 Record Completion Percentage Passing Yards per Game Yards/Pass TD-INT Passer Rating 10-1 71.7% 293.6 9.0 22-8 110.7

Tua Tagovailoa against playoff teams in 2023 Record Completion Percentage Passing Yards Per Game Yards/Pass TD-INT Passer Rating 1-6 62.8% 227.6 6.6 8-7 80.8

Tagovailoa has proven himself as a capable quarterback in the NFL, and he intends to remain with the Dolphins. But if they aren't willing to pay what he feels he's worth, we could see the quarterback on the open market this offseason.

