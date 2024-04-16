Highlights The Miami Dolphins are retaining key players Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips for the 2025 season, picking up the fifth-year option on both 2021 first-round picks.

Waddle is an important piece in the speed-based offensive scheme of Mike McDaniels, while Phillips is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Miami faces long-term cap concerns due to massive earnings from multiple players, and the team must pay QB Tua Tagovailoa this offseason.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a topsy-turvy year, one in which they led the AFC East for the majority of the season before collapsing down the stretch and going one-and-done in the playoffs.

Now, after an offseason filled with losses, the team is trying to keep what's left of the band together. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, general manager Chris Grier has confirmed the team will be picking up the fifth-year options on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

The name of the game for the Dolphins is speed on offense. Head coach Mike McDaniels' scheme is built entirely around the fact that his players are faster than opposing defenses', and that extends to all of the skill position talent on the roster, from the wide receivers to the running backs. With Waddle locked in for the next two years, the team should be able to continue their assault on opposing secondaries.

As for Phillips, the dynamic pass rusher was on his way to a career season in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in late November. Even though he may not be ready for the start of the 2024 season, holding onto a player who has at least 6.5 sacks in all three of his NFL seasons was a no-brainer.

The fifth-year options, which will keep both players under contract for the 2025 season, are set to pay Waddle about $15.6 million and Phillips about $13.25 million.

How Long Can Miami Hold on to Its Stars?

The Dolphins have several players with a high AAV

Harry How/Getty Images

The question that now remains for the Dolphins is just how long they can continue this cap sheet tightrope walk.

They already have nine players accounting for more than $10 million in 2025 cap space, which doesn't even include cornerback Xavien Howard's massive dead cap hit. Most importantly, that total also doesn't include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will be playing on his own fifth-year option in 2024.

Dolphins' $10M+ Cap Hits in 2025 Player Position Cap Hit Tua Tagovailoa QB ? Tyreek Hill WR $34.2M Bradley Chubb OLB $29.3M Jalen Ramsey CB $26.2M Terron Armstead LT $22.1M Jaylen Waddle WR $15.6M Austin Jackson RT $13.8M Jaelan Phillips OLB $13.25M Zach Sieler DT $11.25M Jordyn Brooks ILB $10M

*Note: CB Xavien Howard has a ~$22.9M dead cap hit in 2025 after being released earlier this offseason.

Assuming Tagovailoa earns a contract worth more than $40 million per year (which is a very conservative estimate for a Pro Bowl quarterback in the modern NFL landscape), the Dolphins are going to have a doozy of a time trying to keep Phillips or Waddle long-term.

If forced to make a decision between the two, Phillips would likely be the smarter play since the Dolphins already experienced a mass exodus of defensive talent this offseason, including defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. If the edge rusher can return to full health at some point in 2024, he should be the Dolphins' top priority in a year's time.

And yet, the Dolphins may not be able to help themselves. Waddle recorded 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns last season, and he's eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. His skillset as a do-it-all speed threat next to Tyreek Hill is what gives Miami's offense its versatility, and losing Waddle may put too much on the plate of Hill and running back De'Von Achane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dolphins players accounted for six of the top 10 fastest ball-carrier times in 2023, including three receptions by Tyreek Hill and two carries by De'Von Achance.

Those extension concerns are a problem for another day, though. Miami is retaining two key pieces for the next couple of seasons as it desperately tries to keep its Super Bowl window pried open, though things will only continue to get more difficult once Tagovailoa signs his next contract.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.