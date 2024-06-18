Highlights De'Von Achane aims to expand his role by lining up at different positions to contribute more to the team.

Increasing Achane's snaps out wide could boost Miami's offense, which already led the league with 401.3 yards per game.

With a talented stable of running backs, Mike McDaniel will find ways to utilize Achane's playmaking ability in various ways this season.

If there's one thing the Miami Dolphins offense is known for, it's their speed and explosiveness.

In 2023, they welcomed another weapon who would play a big part in further establishing their dominance in those categories with running back De'Von Achane, who contributed 800 yards on just 103 rushes, and 197 receiving yards on 27 catches in his rookie season.

Now heading into his second year, the back is hoping to evolve his game and add ways he can help the team. He spoke with the South Florida Sun Sentinel about what he's worked on this offseason, and ways he could be utilized in 2024:

Just me lining up at different positions, as far as like receiver, running routes and stuff...That’s something that we’re doing different this year, so that’s something that I’ve been doing in the offseason.

According to PFF, Achane tallied 85 snaps out wide in his rookie campaign. If he can increase that number and find more ways to contribute to the offense, then the team could continue to expand on their league-leading 401.3 yards per game last season.

The More RBs on the Field, the Better

Miami's stable of backs is filled with talent

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Usually, when a fan base seems to be chomping at the bit for a young runner, it isn't when they already have a veteran back (Raheem Mostert) who just ranked 10th in the league for total rushing yards.

Not to mention the team also has Jeff Wilson Sr. and rookie third round pick Jaylen Wright ready to take carries as needed as well. The room is oozing with talent, and could be considered one of the most explosive units in the league.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: De'Von Achane led all qualified rushers (min. 50 attempts) with his average of 7.8 yards per carry. Lamar Jackson was second with 5.5.

The team is going to have stars like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the field for the majority of snaps. However, the remaining three skill position slots on the field will vary wildly from snap to snap.

With the talent at running back, if Achane proves capable of lining up out wide, it will allow the offense to have plenty of flexibility and versatility to make use of their various playmakers.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has proven through his tenure in Miami to be one of the best offensive play-callers in the league, and he will find ways to scheme the ball into his players' hands.

The proof of ability already shown by Achane in his first season certainly warrants his getting touches in any way possible. Expect that to be a priority for the offense in 2024.

Source: David Furones

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.