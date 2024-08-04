Highlights The Miami Dolphins prioritize speed on offense with a scheme built around running past opposing defenses.

Running back Raheem Mostert is a key piece of the explosive offense, setting the franchise record for rushing touchdowns last season.

Mostert's traditional ground game meshes well with Mike McDaniel's innovate scheme, making him one of the most underrated weapons in the NFL.

The name of the game for the Miami Dolphins is speed on offense. Head coach Mike McDaniels' scheme is built entirely around the fact that his players are faster than opposing defenses', and that extends to all of the skill position talent on the roster, from the wide receivers to the running backs.

Earlier this offseason, the team signed tight end Jonnu Smith to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa yet another speed-threat down the field. They also signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in hopes that he'll rediscover some of the athleticism that made him impossible to cover a few years back.

However, one of the most important pieces of McDaniels' offense is already on the roster in the form of running back Raheem Mostert, who has followed the head coach from San Francisco to Miami during the course of his career.

In an interview with Grant Gordon of NFL.com, Mostert explained that he's found peace with being underrated, despite coming off the first Pro Bowl season of his career:

""When I do the things that I do and compete and show people that I'm worth something, I'm worth a damn, then that's when all the haters, they're usually quiet. I like that, I feed off of that type of stuff and I don't listen to what everybody else has to say. I'm just going to go out here, help this team win, and I'm going to do what I have to do."

Mostert posted career-highs in a number of categories last season, including rushing attempts (209), rushing yards (1,012) and rushing touchdowns (18), the latter of which was the best mark in the NFL. Alongside rookie halfback De'Von Achane and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Mostert is a key piece of the most explosive offense in the league.

Related Dolphins RB: Team Must 'Finish Strong' This Year The Dolphins have slumped late in the year the past two seasons. Raheem Mostert says that trend must end.

Mostert Presents Traditional Value in Unorthodox Offense

The RB is a classic one-cut speedster that handles bellcow duties for Miami

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, Mostert signed a team-friendly extension that enabled Miami to build comfortably around him on offense.

Mostert's reworked contract effectively tore up his old deal in favor of a new one, meaning he'll earn a total of $9.075 million over the next two seasons.

It's a cheap deal for a running back who just completed his first Pro Bowl season, but Mostert recently turned 32, which is ancient in running back years. He's only accrued 766 touches over his nine seasons in the NFL, so he should be fresher than most veteran running backs, but the first thing that tends to go for running backs as they age is their speed.

Nevertheless, Mostert can continue to serve as the lead back for Miami and inhale most of the "bulk work" carries in the offense going forward. That, in turn, will continue to allow the Dolphins to deploy Achane as a home run threat all over the offensive formation.

Covering four elite track burners is hard enough, but McDaniels' scheme is predicated on pre-snap motions and disguising routes to confuse defenses. When the Dolphins get one of their players into space in the open field, it's likely going to result in six points.

Dolphins' Top Ball Carrier Speeds, 2023 Player Position Top Speed (MPH) NFL Rank Tyreek Hill WR 22.01 3rd De'Von Achane RB 21.93 4th Raheem Mostert RB 21.62 10th Jaylen Waddle WR 21.50 T-18th *Via NFL NextGenStats

As a whole, Dolphins players accounted for six of the top 10 fastest ball-carrier times in 2023, including three receptions by Tyreek Hill and two carries by De'Von Achance.

Mostert is the only player of those four who doesn't present a ton of versatility, as he lined up as a running back on 97% of his snaps last season (for reference, Hill lined up as a tight end or running back on 12.5% of his snaps in 2023). Still, having a North-South, one-cut runner is valuable for an offense that does so much of its damage running East-to-West.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Raheem Mostert set the Dolphins franchise record for total touchdowns (21) and rushing touchdowns (18) in 2023.

Miami has plenty more to accomplish following a difficult first-round playoff exit last year and losing defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to Philadelphia, though keeping together an offensive core that led the NFL in total offense (401.3 yards per game) is as good a place to start as any.

Outside of the fantasy football managers who he single-handedly won championships for last year, Mostert isn't a household name. He's content if that never changes.

But for fans who can appreciate an under-the-radar gem, Mostert is becoming the poster boy for late-career breakouts among running backs. If 2023 is any precedent for 2024, Mostert won't remain underrated for much longer.

Source: NFL.com

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.