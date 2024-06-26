Highlights De'Von Achane led the NFL in fantasy points per opportunity last season with explosive speed.

Achane's small stature didn't stop him from leading the NFL in rushing yards after contact per attempt.

The Dolphins should expand Achane's role to maximize his potential and fantasy value.

Already boasting one of the NFL's most explosive offenses with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert, the Miami Dolphins added to their arsenal in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Texas A&M running back De'Von Achane, who blazed a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, in the third round of the draft.

After missing Week 1 of his rookie season and receiving just one carry in Week 2, Achane burst onto the scene in Week 3, racking up 203 yards on the ground, two rushing touchdowns, and another two touchdowns through the air on his way to a whopping 49 fantasy points. From there, while continuing to be a part-time player, Achane continued to flash his sky-high fantasy ceiling.

In his second season in the league, Achane is set to build off his electric rookie campaign and prove why he is a fantasy player who will be all-in for 2024.

Small Workload, Big Production

Achane led the NFL in fantasy points per opportunity last season

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

As Achane enters his second year, expectations for an increased workload are high. Achane's limited playing time last year can be attributed to being a rookie, injuries, and Mostert's efficiency. In fact, according to PlayerProfiler, Achane played just 43.3 percent of the Dolphins' snaps last season. He logged a snap share over 50 percent just four times, and his season high in snaps was 63 percent in Week 18.

With a year of experience under his belt and Mostert entering his age-32 season, Mike McDaniel would be foolish not to expand his playmaker's workload. The Dolphins have even talked about lining up Achane as a wide receiver to get him on the field more.

Achane was arguably the most effective running back in the league when he was on the field. He led the NFL in fantasy points per opportunity (carries plus targets) while boasting the second-highest true yards per carry (6.6). True yards per carry discounts all runs over 10 yards and puts a premium on runs shorter than that baseline.

Achane is known for his long, explosive runs, so it is encouraging that he ranks so high in true yards per carry. He also ranked fifth among running backs last season in fantasy points per game with 17.3.

De'Von Achane 2023 Stats Metric Count RB Rank Snap Share 43.3% 43rd True Yards per Carry 6.6 2nd Fantasy Points per Opportunity 1.36 1st Fantasy Points per Game 17.3 5th Stats from Player Profiler

Achane's dynamic ability to break big plays and contribute both on the ground and through the air makes him an ideal candidate for a more prominent role. The Dolphins' offense, already one of the most potent in the league, can reach new heights with Achane taking on a larger share of the workload.

One of a Kind

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At 5'9" and 188 pounds, Achane is one of the smallest running backs in the league. But that didn't stop him from torching defenses last season. Despite his small stature, Achane remarkably led the NFL in rushing yards after contact per carry, according to PFF.

While he isn't necessarily a power runner, Achane uses his rapid acceleration and high top-end speed to break through arm tackles and evade defenders on initial contact. According to Next Gen Stats, Achane reached speeds of 15+ miles per hour on 36.9 percent of his rushes last season, the highest among running backs (minimum 100 carries).

Highest 15+ MPH Rush Rate among RBs in 2023 (NGS) Player 15+ MPH Rush Rate De'Von Achane 36.9% Raheem Mostert 32.5% Jahmyr Gibbs 27.5% Bijan Robinson 27.1% Jaylen Warren 24.2% Stats from Next Gen Stats

Achane utilizes his extraordinary speed and ability to break tackles to consistently surpass expected yardage, a critical attribute for running back's fantasy success. Last season, Achane ranked second only to fantasy's RB1 Christian McCaffrey in Next Gen's rushing yards over expected with a +279, despite receiving 169 fewer carries.

Most Rushing Yards Over Expected in 2023 Player Rushing Yards Over Expected Christian McCaffrey +349 De'Von Achane +279 James Conner +211 Keaton Mitchell +201 Lamar Jackson +177 Stats from Next Gen Stats

This remarkable efficiency underscores Achane's potential to deliver substantial fantasy value with increased opportunities in the upcoming season.

Room for Improvement Through the Air

Achane ran the seventh-most routes among Dolphins last season

© Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Passing game involvement is essential for running backs to reach their top-end fantasy outcomes, and despite finishing fifth in points per game among running backs last season, Achane has tons of room for improvement in usage and efficiency through the air.

Last season, Achane ran just the seventh-most routes among Dolphins' players and 86 fewer routes than Mostert. While some of this can be attributed to injuries, this discrepancy between Achane and Mostert should naturally narrow as the Dolphins work to get Achane more involved in the offense.

Achane showcased his receiving prowess during college, amassing over 20 receptions in his sophomore and junior seasons at Texas A&M. In his debut season with the Dolphins, he caught 28 passes on 37 targets, tallying 197 yards and three touchdowns. Notably, PFF awarded Achane a 77.1 receiving grade in 2023, the third-highest on the Dolphins, trailing only Hill (94.0) and Waddle (90.9).

If the Dolphins give Achane the workload he deserves, he could contend for the coveted title of fantasy RB1 this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.