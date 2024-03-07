Highlights The Miami Dolphins are signing tight end Jonnu Smith to boost their top-ranked passing attack.

Smith provides a much-needed tertiary option in Miami's aerial arsenal.

The addition of Smith makes the Dolphins' offense possibly the fastest in football history.

The Miami Dolphins aren't resting on their laurels, even after a historically great offensive season.

On the heels of ranking first in the league in total offense (401.3 yards per game) and second in scoring offense (29.2 points per game) in 2023, the Dolphins are adding reinforcements to their top-ranked passing attack.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team and free agent tight end Jonnu Smith have agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract.

This is simply a case of the rich getting richer, as Tua Tagovailoa already has Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle as primary targets, both of whom rank among the fastest players in the league. Smith ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine in 2017, making him one of the quicker tight ends in football (and he's particularly adept at stretching the field in the seam).

Combined with their backfield speedster duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, the Dolphins can now make a claim to having the fastest offense in the history of football.

Dolphins Officially Have Best Skill-Position Talent in NFL

Smith will serve as a much-needed tertiary option in the passing game

Credit: Getty Images (no individual photographer given)

Last year, Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passing, posting a career-high 4,624 yards through the air.

Despite that gaudy total, most of that damage came courtesy of the Dolphins' top two receivers, Hill and Waddle. Hill led the league with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns (and was top-five with 119 receptions), and Waddle recorded 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

Beyond them, though, the Dolphins' aerial weapons left much to be desired:

TE Durham Smythe: 35 receptions, 366 yards, 0 touchdowns

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.: 22, 296, 3

WR Braxton Berrios: 27, 238, 1

Clearly, there's a need in Miami for a tertiary option in the passing game, and that's a role Smith has filled admirably throughout his career.

He originally played second-fiddle to A.J. Brown with the Tennessee Titans before playing alongside Hunter Henry with the New England Patriots. Then, last year, he reunited with Arthur Smith in Atlanta and posted arguably the best season of his career.

Jonnu Smith, Last Four Seasons Year Team Receptions Yards Touchdowns Passer Rating w/ Targeted 2020 TEN 41 448 8 110.1 2021 NWE 28 294 1 70.0 2022 NWE 27 245 0 77.2 2023 ATL 50 582 3 98.6

With Smith now in tow, the Dolphins should have one of the most diverse and well-rounded offensive attacks in recent memory. Their raw speed is practically unguardable, and their depth should make it a nightmare for opposing defenses to try and slow down any particular player.

There were plenty of rumors of Jonnu Smith joining the Pittsburgh Steelers after Arthur Smith agreed to take over as their offensive coordinator, though they already have Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington entrenched as the top options at tight end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dolphins players accounted for six of the top 10 fastest ball-carrier times in 2023, showcasing the offense's raw speed.

In Miami, Smith will have more opportunities than he would have had in Pittsburgh, and he should find himself open often with defenses sending so much manpower in Hill and Waddle's direction.

Miami has plenty more to accomplish this offseason after a difficult first-round playoff exit and losing defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, though adding Smith to their high-flying offense is an excellent place to start.

