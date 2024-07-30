Highlights Tua Tagovailoa has developed into a very solid quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, and he's statistically been among the best in the NFL.

The Dolphins recently rewarded him with a massive contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid players in football.

Let's examine whether Tagovailoa is worthy of the massive extension, or if the Dolphins have instead put themselves into QB limbo.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins knew they needed a quarterback. Subsequently, they went ahead and used their first round pick on Tua Tagovailoa, who they hoped would develop into their first true franchise quarterback since Dan Marino, who retired in 2000.

Tagovailoa has had both good and bad moments during his career, and has become one of the more polarizing players in the league. Many think he's exactly what the Dolphins need to reach the next level and become true contenders, while others believe he's been helped by a great offensive scheme, and some very talented receivers to boot.

Right now, all that matters is what the Dolphins think. Fortunately for Tagovailoa, they seem to be pretty fond of his talents. Miami recently gave Tagovailoa a massive contract extension worth $212.4 million, with $167.1 million of that guaranteed. The contract runs over four seasons, and is now the largest four-year contract in the history of the league.

This massive extension will have big implications for the Dolphins, and the rest of the NFL as a whole.

Tagovailoa has done a lot of things well, but are his talents worth the massive paycheck he'll be receiving soon? Did the Dolphins make the smart choice, or did they put themselves in limbo at the most important position on the roster?

How Tagovailoa's Contract Affects the Roster

Miami will have less money to spend elsewhere on the roster

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Since Tagovailoa's contract extension won't kick in until the 2025 season, the Dolphins remain rather unscathed for 2024. Miami is currently around the middle of the pack in terms of cap space.

However, once Tagovailoa's new deal does go on the books, things are going to get dicy. When his deal takes effect, Tagovailoa will have a cap hit reaching $59,446,000, by far the largest contract on the books. Coming in after him would be Tyreek Hill, who will be nearly $25 million less expensive than Tagovailoa.

The implications of Tagovailoa's contract for Miami are massive. Based on projections as of now, his contract is expected to occupy over 21% of the Dolphins total cap for 2025. Essentially, Tagovailoa's contract means the Dolphins' window of contention might have gotten a bit shorter, with several of their key players set to hit free agency over the next couple of years.

Miami Dolphins Projected Top Five 2025 Contracts Player Cap Hit Free Agent Year Tua Tagovailoa $49,446,000 2029 Tyreek Hill $34,243,750 2027 Bradley Chubb $29,341,489 2028 Jalen Ramsey $26,245,000 2026 Terron Armstead $22,118,750 2027

At the end of the day, the Dolphins still needed contract extensions for players like Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead, and more. All of these players are franchise cornerstones, and it's unfortunately going to be much harder to keep them around after devoting so much money to Tagovailoa.

Can Tagovailoa Elevate His Teammates?

Tua needs to show he can get the job done without an elite supporting cast

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This question revolves around the main criticism of Tagovailoa up to this point in his career. He's been good, even dominant at times, when looking at the stat-sheet. However, it's hard to deny the amount of talent around him on the Dolphins' offense, and some believe Tagovailoa shouldn't deserve as much credit as he gets.

Statistically, it's hard to deny how good Tagovailoa has been, especially over the past two seasons. During the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, he played the best football of his career, and it's this stretch of play that made the Dolphins feel so comfortable giving him as much money as they did.

Tua Tagovailoa's Stats By Year Stat 2020 2021 2022 2023 Games 10 13 13 17 Completion % 64.1% 67.8% 64.8% 69.3% Passing Yards 1,814 2,653 3,548 4,624 Yards per Attempt 6.3 6.8 8.9 8.3 Passing TD 11 16 25 29 Interceptions 5 10 8 14 Passer Rating 87.1 90.1 105.5 105.1

When looking at Tagovailoa's career, one thing becomes pretty clear. He took a massive leap after his first two years, in pretty much every stat category. The only one that wasn't really affected was his completion percentage, but every other category saw a significant improvement, starting in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tua Tagovailoa was one of the best passers in the league in 2022. During that season, he led the NFL in TD% (6.3), yards per attempt (8.9), yards per completion (13.7) and passer rating (105.5), while finishing ninth in NFL MVP voting.

This could very well have been due to Tagovailoa progressing and developing into a better passer, regardless of talent.

With that being said, it's important to note that Tagovailoa's head coach, Mike McDaniel, joined the team before the 2022 season. Hill, one of the most dominant receivers in recent memory, joined at the same time. It's hard to believe it's just a coincidence that Tagovailoa's game improved so much during the same year those two joined the team.

Is Tua Worth The Money?

Only time will tell, but it was quite the gamble by the Dolphins front office

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Now, there are a couple of reasons to think he might not be worth the money. Tagovailoa has only played at a high level since being joined by McDaniel and Hill, and that leads some to believe he won't be worth the money.

Ultimately, it's too early to tell. However, it's fair to claim Tagovailoa will need to accomplish more than he has up to this point in his career.

It's been clear that Tagovailoa is an excellent fit for McDaniel's offense. Since the two paired up in Miami, they've been nothing short of excellent. However, their game-plan hasn't worked as well in the playoffs as it did in the regular season.

Tagovailoa has only played in one playoff game, and to be fair to him, it was in some of the worst weather conditions imaginable. Still, though, he was badly outplayed in that game by Patrick Mahomes, and Tagovailoa's inability to get anything going on offense was a big part of Miami's early playoff exit.

To put it a little more bluntly, Tagovailoa is being paid like a franchise quarterback, so he's going to need to play like one. He did that in the regular season, but with his massive extension, Miami is going to have to see him play at that level in the postseason as well.

If he can't reach that level, the Dolphins will have a lot less money to spend on the rest of their roster, which could end their championship window earlier than they might have hoped if they can't retain Hill, who is arguably more important to the team's success than the QB.

If they can keep Hill, it won't really matter if his success is down to himself or his WR1 or coach; if they get the job done, it won't matter, and the contract will be deemed a win.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.